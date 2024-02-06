If life is a cabaret, Kerry Davis and crew are living life to the fullest with their new ensemble cabaret-style show, titled "Kerry Davis and Company: Laughter is the Magic," with performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Yacht Club at Port Cape Girardeau.

Davis, a native of Charleston, Missouri, said he's always loved the performing arts, but as he's moved into adulthood, it's been more and more difficult to find ways to be in the theater world he fell in love with years ago.

Hence, the creation of Kerry Davis and Company.

"Probably one of the best things I ever learned is to get people around you a lot more talented than you," Davis said. "That either makes you look really bad or really, really good."

Davis said he's betting on the latter.

Kyle VanPool poses for a photo for "Kerry Davis and Company: Laughter is the Magic." Andrew J. Whitaker

The people in the ensemble cast come from all kinds of backgrounds, Davis said.

"We have really talented instrumentalists, talented singers, some lovely, fun people. It's been interesting to watch it all kind of unfold," he said.

When asked to describe the show, Davis said his original vision is pretty much how it's all come together.

"There's a lot of singing, what they call patter, storytelling, joke telling, but the fun thing about this kind of show is the character is yourself for the evening, but whatever version of yourself is most suitable for the stage," Davis said.

Davis said he wanted to bring together several strong performers who already knew what they were doing, so that way, in rehearsal, they could focus on the group dynamic.

Kerry Davis, left, and Kyle VanPool, right, practice for "Kerry Davis and Company: Laughter is the Magic." Andrew J. Whitaker

"Really, it's been fairly recently that we've gotten together. We had to be very trusting of my vision. It has been helpful as we come together to see what we thought of that isn't going to work and what we thought of that is going to work."

Davis said he's also been relying on several friends in the background, helping with costumes and scenery, props and lighting.

"When you do a collaborative artistic endeavor, it just has a way of building community, inadvertently, but you can't do everything by yourself," Davis said.