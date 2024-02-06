Keep the party going with First Friday, live bands, dinosaurs

The Fourth of July is over, but the hype (and aroma of fireworks) still lingers in my neighborhood. I'm all for it, because it means people are still celebrating freedom and America.

This weekend the party continues with the kickoff to pop-up movies in Capaha Park, local bands and First Friday with the Arts. There's even a new dinosaur at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History.

If you still have visiting friends and relatives in town, the next few days are a great opportunity to show off all that Southeast Missouri has to offer. (And don't forget about all the restaurants.)

Now playing

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Parks and Recreation Foundation present pop-up movie nights in Capaha Park.

This week's movie: "The Blind Side."

Bring blankets and lawn chairs, and find a place on the park lawn to enjoy the show. Food trucks will be on hand starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Dan Cotner Amphitheatre at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau

When: 8 to 11:30 p.m. today

How much: Free to attend

More info: cityofcape.org/moviesinthepark

First things first

It only happens once a month: First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Stroll downtown and take advantage of the merchants' extended hours and artist receptions, which often include live music, appetizers and beverages.

Participating locations include Annie Laurie's, Atelier, Baristas Coffee Bar, Cape River Heritage Museum, Caroline Thompson Studio and Gallery, Catapult Creative House, Eden Health Spa and Salon, Free Spirit Studio, The Glenn House, Gallery of Inspiration, Heritage Hall, Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, Minglewood, Mississippi Mutts, On Cue Performing Arts Studio, One City, Painted Wren Art Gallery, River Campus Art Gallery, Crisp Museum, Sugar Chic Creamery and the room. Hair Design Studio.

Also, today is the opening reception for "Opus 68," from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Crisp Museum at the River Campus. This exhibit is a retrospective of Dave Carter's artwork over the past 50 years. It's on view through August.

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

When: 4 to 9 p.m. today

More info: capearts.org

Herd that

There's a new dinosaur in town: Allosaurus! Check it out this weekend as it joins the rest of the model dinosaur (bone) herd.

Where: Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill, Missouri

When: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

How much: $5 for adults; $2 for ages 17 and younger

More info: bcmnh.org