Keep the party going with First Friday, live bands, dinosaurs

The Fourth of July is over, but the hype (and aroma of fireworks) still lingers in my neighborhood. I'm all for it, because it means people are still celebrating freedom and America.
This weekend the party continues with the kickoff to pop-up movies in Capaha Park, local bands and First Friday with the Arts. There's even a new dinosaur at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History.
If you still have visiting friends and relatives in town, the next few days are a great opportunity to show off all that Southeast Missouri has to offer. (And don't forget about all the restaurants.)
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Parks and Recreation Foundation present pop-up movie nights in Capaha Park.
This week's movie: "The Blind Side."
Bring blankets and lawn chairs, and find a place on the park lawn to enjoy the show. Food trucks will be on hand starting at 8 p.m.
Where: Dan Cotner Amphitheatre at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau
When: 8 to 11:30 p.m. today
How much: Free to attend
More info: cityofcape.org/moviesinthepark
It only happens once a month: First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Stroll downtown and take advantage of the merchants' extended hours and artist receptions, which often include live music, appetizers and beverages.
Participating locations include Annie Laurie's, Atelier, Baristas Coffee Bar, Cape River Heritage Museum, Caroline Thompson Studio and Gallery, Catapult Creative House, Eden Health Spa and Salon, Free Spirit Studio, The Glenn House, Gallery of Inspiration, Heritage Hall, Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, Minglewood, Mississippi Mutts, On Cue Performing Arts Studio, One City, Painted Wren Art Gallery, River Campus Art Gallery, Crisp Museum, Sugar Chic Creamery and the room. Hair Design Studio.
Also, today is the opening reception for "Opus 68," from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Crisp Museum at the River Campus. This exhibit is a retrospective of Dave Carter's artwork over the past 50 years. It's on view through August.
Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau
When: 4 to 9 p.m. today
More info: capearts.org
There's a new dinosaur in town: Allosaurus! Check it out this weekend as it joins the rest of the model dinosaur (bone) herd.
Where: Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill, Missouri
When: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
How much: $5 for adults; $2 for ages 17 and younger
More info: bcmnh.org
This weekend, there are musical performances at various venues within Southeast Missouri, from an intimate house concert to bigger shows at churches and the Isle Casino. So don't fret; You're sure to find one to enjoy.
Bittersweet Band
6 to 10 p.m. today
Keller's at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St
Ivas John at The Library
6 to 9 p.m. today
The Library, 10 S. Spanish St.
Gospel Singing
7 p.m. Saturday
Shiloh Baptist Church, 3420 Shiloh Road, Villa Ridge, Illinois
Swamp Whiskey
8 p.m. to midnight Saturday
Lone Wolf at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau
Open Mic Saturday Night Sing
6 p.m. Saturday
Southside Baptist Church, 805 Hackberry St.
Three of a Perfect Pair
1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Keller's at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau
Skyla Burrell Band
7 p.m. Sunday
Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St., Cape Girardeau
