All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
July 5, 2019

Keep the party going with First Friday, live bands, dinosaurs

The Fourth of July is over, but the hype (and aroma of fireworks) still lingers in my neighborhood. I'm all for it, because it means people are still celebrating freedom and America. This weekend the party continues with the kickoff to pop-up movies in Capaha Park, local bands and First Friday with the Arts. There's even a new dinosaur at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

The Fourth of July is over, but the hype (and aroma of fireworks) still lingers in my neighborhood. I'm all for it, because it means people are still celebrating freedom and America.

This weekend the party continues with the kickoff to pop-up movies in Capaha Park, local bands and First Friday with the Arts. There's even a new dinosaur at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History.

If you still have visiting friends and relatives in town, the next few days are a great opportunity to show off all that Southeast Missouri has to offer. (And don't forget about all the restaurants.)

Now playing

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Parks and Recreation Foundation present pop-up movie nights in Capaha Park.

This week's movie: "The Blind Side."

Bring blankets and lawn chairs, and find a place on the park lawn to enjoy the show. Food trucks will be on hand starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Dan Cotner Amphitheatre at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau

When: 8 to 11:30 p.m. today

How much: Free to attend

More info: cityofcape.org/moviesinthepark

First things first

It only happens once a month: First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Stroll downtown and take advantage of the merchants' extended hours and artist receptions, which often include live music, appetizers and beverages.

Participating locations include Annie Laurie's, Atelier, Baristas Coffee Bar, Cape River Heritage Museum, Caroline Thompson Studio and Gallery, Catapult Creative House, Eden Health Spa and Salon, Free Spirit Studio, The Glenn House, Gallery of Inspiration, Heritage Hall, Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, Minglewood, Mississippi Mutts, On Cue Performing Arts Studio, One City, Painted Wren Art Gallery, River Campus Art Gallery, Crisp Museum, Sugar Chic Creamery and the room. Hair Design Studio.

Also, today is the opening reception for "Opus 68," from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Crisp Museum at the River Campus. This exhibit is a retrospective of Dave Carter's artwork over the past 50 years. It's on view through August.

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

When: 4 to 9 p.m. today

More info: capearts.org

Herd that

There's a new dinosaur in town: Allosaurus! Check it out this weekend as it joins the rest of the model dinosaur (bone) herd.

Where: Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill, Missouri

When: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

How much: $5 for adults; $2 for ages 17 and younger

More info: bcmnh.org

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dig those local tunes

This weekend, there are musical performances at various venues within Southeast Missouri, from an intimate house concert to bigger shows at churches and the Isle Casino. So don't fret; You're sure to find one to enjoy.

Bittersweet Band

6 to 10 p.m. today

Keller's at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St

Ivas John at The Library

6 to 9 p.m. today

The Library, 10 S. Spanish St.

Gospel Singing

7 p.m. Saturday

Shiloh Baptist Church, 3420 Shiloh Road, Villa Ridge, Illinois

Swamp Whiskey

8 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Lone Wolf at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau

Open Mic Saturday Night Sing

6 p.m. Saturday

Southside Baptist Church, 805 Hackberry St.

Three of a Perfect Pair

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Keller's at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau

Skyla Burrell Band

7 p.m. Sunday

Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St., Cape Girardeau

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy