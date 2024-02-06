Kanye's free-style riffs dominate Oval Office

WASHINGTON -- Declaring his red "MAGA" hat makes him "feel like Superman," rapper Kanye West made a free-styling appearance Thursday in the Oval Office.

Ahead of a private lunch, President Donald Trump and West spoke with reporters as they sat across from each other at the Resolute desk. West dominated the conversation with a series of monologues touching on social policy, mental health, endorsement deals and his support for the president.

"Trump is on his hero's journey right now," West said, tossing out an expletive to describe himself.

West said many people believe, if you're black, you have to be a Democrat and said he was pressured not to wear his red "Make America Great Again" hat. But he said "this hat, it gives me power."