EntertainmentMay 16, 2022
K-9 featured in Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby' euthanized
Associated Press
Ruby, a working K-9 for the Rhode Island State Police and former shelter dog, returns to her partner, state police Cpl. Daniel O'Neil, outside the barracks Feb. 16 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. The Australian shepherd and border collie mix was featured in the Netflix movie "Rescued by Ruby," which chronicles the dog's life from being returned five times to a shelter as an uncontrollable pup to an 11 year veteran search and rescue K-9.Charles Krupa ~ Associated Press, file

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to lifesaving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized.

State Police said Sunday that K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a "sudden, acute, and untreatable illness." She was 11 years old.

Col. Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the state police, expressed gratitude for K-9 Ruby's years of service.

"K-9 Ruby dedicated her life to serve the citizens of Rhode Island and make a positive impact on every person she ever interacted with," he said in a statement. "She became a symbol of hope for all shelter dogs, showing the world what a shelter dog can do when just given love and the chance to shine."

Ruby served with the Rhode Island State Police for 11 years and was handled by Cpl. Daniel O'Neil, Weaver said.

Part Australian shepherd and part border collie, Ruby was one of the first shelter dogs trained to serve with the Rhode Island State Police. She participated in numerous search-and-rescue missions and made many public appearances during her career.

Ruby gained notoriety in 2017 when she located a teenage boy who was severely injured while hiking in the woods. The boy turned out to be the son of the animal shelter volunteer who had fought to keep her from being put down.

"She was a total knucklehead," shelter volunteer and dog trainer Patricia Inman had told The Associated Press of Ruby, who had been returned by five families for being too rambunctious before O'Neil adopted the then-eight-month-old in 2011.

Ruby earned national recognition for the rescue -- the American Humane Hero Dog organization named her the nation's "Search and Rescue Dog of the Year" -- and her story was made into the 2022 Netflix movie "Rescued by Ruby."

"She had a full, happy, and wonderful life, not only as a trooper, but as part of a loving family," Weaver said. "She worked right until the end and never gave up doing what she loved most -- making people smile."

Ruby lived with O'Neil and his family and will be honored privately, police said.

"She was given a chance and she's been doing everything she can to pay it back," O'Neil said earlier this year. "You have this dog that was given up on, and she's changed so many people's lives."

Despite her lauded search-and-rescue career, Ruby's mischievous spirit was irrepressible: Three years ago, she bolted near a state park, turning up safe and sound after a 19-hour search. More recently, she returned from a bathroom break with a live skunk writhing -- and spraying -- in her jaws.

The antics were part of what made Ruby, well, Ruby. Above all, she was a good dog.

"If you show them love and compassion and you give them a certain type of stability, they'll show their true colors," O'Neil had said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

