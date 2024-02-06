Jury in Bill Cosby sex-assault case adjourns without verdict

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual-assault case, weighing charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life, drilled down Tuesday on what the TV star said happened inside his suburban Philadelphia home and how he characterized his relationship with the accuser.

But they didn't come up with a verdict.

The jury ended a second day of deliberations without reaching a decision on whether Cosby drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, quitting about 9 p.m.

Jurors have spent a total of about 16 hours over two days discussing the case and going over evidence with the judge.

"You've sent word: You're exhausted," said Judge Steven O'Neill, dismissing the panel until this morning.

On Tuesday, the jury reviewed more than a dozen passages from a deposition Cosby gave last decade, listening to excerpts on a range of topics, from Cosby's first meeting with Andrea Constand to the night in 2004 she says he drugged and violated her.

As he described reaching into Constand's pants, Cosby testified, "I go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection. I am not stopped."

Cosby is charged with sexually assaulting Constand, 44. His lawyer has said they were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.