Jury finishes third day in Cosby sex-assault case

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- The jury in Bill Cosby's sex-assault case hunkered down for a third day of deliberations Wednesday, out of sight of the growing horde of media and onlookers assembled on the courthouse steps to await a verdict.

The jury went home for the night after failing to reach a verdict. They will resume their deliberations this morning.

The panel decided to stop Wednesday night after revisiting a police interview in which the comedian acknowledged giving accuser Andrea Constand pills and fondling her at his suburban Philadelphia estate.

No one is disputing there was a sexual encounter between the two and Cosby gave her pills.

But Cosby said the pills were Benadryl, an over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine. Constand -- an athletic, 6-foot-tall basketball staffer -- has said believes it was something stronger, saying they made her tired and unable to say no to or fight his advances.

Cosby said Constand was a willing sexual partner, and she hid the fact the two had a romantic relationship. Constand denied there was any romance between them and told jurors she had rebuffed his advances before the assault.

"Can you find 12 people who will agree? That's the question," said criminal lawyer Alan J. Tauber, who wasn't involved in the case. "There were no bombshells or surprises in the trial. From what I read, they both argued very effectively."

On Monday and Tuesday, the panel of seven men and five women reviewed portions of Cosby's deposition from Constand's lawsuit, as well as notes from her first police interview.

By Tuesday night, they looked exhausted.