'Jurassic World' sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut

NEW YORK -- The dinosaurs still rule the box office.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" surpassed expectations to open with $150 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. While that total didn't approach the record-breaking $208.8 million debut of 2015's "Jurassic World," it proved the 25-year-old franchise still roars loudly among moviegoers.

It also gave Hollywood its first back-to-back $100 million-plus openings in a non-holiday period. After opening with $182.7 million last week, Pixar's acclaimed sequel "Incredibles 2" slid 56 percent in its second week, with an $80.9 million haul.

The combined firepower of "Fallen Kingdom" and "Incredibles 2" fueled $280 million in total ticket sales, making it Hollywood's fourth-biggest overall weekend ever, not accounting for inflation. Business was roughly double what it was the same June weekend last year, according to comScore.