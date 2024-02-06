'Jurassic Park,' 'Shining' added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES -- The National Film Registry is turning 30 and will bring in a new crop of films ranging from dinosaurs' return from extinction, a cowboys-in-love drama and stories showcasing Native Americans.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday the films "Jurassic Park," "Brokeback Mountain" and "My Fair Lady" are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.

"These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams," Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, said in a statement.

The national library chose a few more memorable titles such as "The Shining," "Eve's Bayou," "Hud" and "Broadcast News." Others on the list include 1898 film "Something Good -- Negro Kiss" and "Smoke Signals" from 1998, along with animated films "Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People" (1984) and "Cinderella" (1950).

The library selected movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic and artist importance since the registry began in 1988. This year's picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 750.