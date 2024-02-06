All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 22, 2018

'Jumanji' tops box office for third straight weekend

NEW YORK -- "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures. "Jumanji," starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, sold $20 million in tickets, according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its five-week domestic total to $317 million. ...

By JAKE COYLE ~ Associated Press

NEW YORK -- "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.

"Jumanji," starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, sold $20 million in tickets, according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its five-week domestic total to $317 million. That makes Sony's reboot the studio's best non-Spider-Man movie domestically, not adjusting for inflation.

The film's unexpectedly strong staying power has lent a boost to the January box office but kept new releases from reaching the top of the box-office chart. "Jumanji" also has reigned overseas, where it has grossed $450.8 million and topped all films internationally for three straight weeks.

The war drama "12 Strong," starring Chris Hemsworth, debuted in second with $16.5 million in ticket sales. The Warner Bros. release, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is a fact-based tale, adapted from Doug Stanton's best-seller "Horse Soldiers," about a group of Special Forces soldiers sent into northern Afghanistan just weeks after Sept. 11.

"12 Strong" appealed largely to an older crowd. Seventy-nine percent of its audience was older than 25, Warner Bros. said.

The heist thriller "Den of Thieves" slotted in at third place with an opening weekend of $15.3 million. The STXfilms release stars Gerard Butler and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Though "Paddington 2" disappointed last weekend in its debut, the acclaimed sequel slid just 25 percent in its second week. "Paddington 2," which has set a new record for the most widely reviewed 100-percent fresh movie on Rotten Tomatoes, grossed $8.2 million in its second week of domestic release thanks in part to good word of mouth. Warner Bros. acquired the film's North American distribution from The Weinstein Co. in November.

Also showing unexpected legs was "The Greatest Showman," the Hugh Jackman-led musical about P.T. Barnum. It dipped just 12 percent in its fifth week of release. With another $11 million, "The Greatest Showman" now has grossed $113.5 million for 20th Century Fox.

Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread" expanded nationwide, taking in $3.4 million from 896 theaters. The Focus Features release, starring Daniel Day-Lewis in what the actor has said will be his final performance, has grossed $6.2 million.

Also notable: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" crossed the $600 million mark domestically with $6.6 million in its sixth week of release. The Disney release stands at $604.3 million domestically -- or No. 9 all-time, not accounting for inflation -- and $1.296 billion worldwide.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final four-day domestic figures will be released today.

1. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," $20 million ($32.6 million international).

2. "12 Strong," $16.5 million ($2.5 million international).

3. "Den of Thieves," $15.3 million ($1.3 million international).

4. "The Post," $12.2 million ($6.6 million international).

5. "The Greatest Showman," $11 million ($11 million international).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

6. "Paddington 2," $8.2 million ($2.4 million international).

7. "The Commuter," $6.7 million ($10.2 million international).

8. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," $6.6 million ($9.9 million international).

9. "Insidious: The Last Key," $5.9 million ($18.4 million international).

10. "Forever My Girl," $4.7 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at international theaters (excluding the U.S. and Canada), according to comScore:

1. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," $32.6 million.

2. "Secret Superstar," $25.9 million.

3. "Forever Young," $22.5 million.

4. "Insidious: The Last Key," $18.4 million.

5. "Coco," $18.3 million.

6. "Ferdinand," $17.5 million.

7. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," $15.2 million.

8. "Wonder," $12.6 million.

9. "Darkest Hour," $12.1 million.

10. "The Greatest Showman," $11 million.

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy