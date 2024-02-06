Judy Garland's remains moved from NY to LA

LOS ANGELES -- Judy Garland's remains were moved cross-country to a mausoleum intended as the resting place for daughters Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft and other family members.

The transfer from a crypt in New York's Ferncliff Cemetery to Hollywood Forever Cemetery was completed Friday, Noelle Berman, a Hollywood Forever spokeswoman, said.

"The move to Hollywood was made after many years of family consultations and deliberations," Berman said Monday. "Ms. Garland's three children now reside in Southern California and wished to have their mother resting near them."

The space in the mausoleum, renamed the Judy Garland Pavilion, has room for all her family including the famed actress-singer's daughters, her son, Joey Luft, and her grandchildren, Berman said in an interview.

The move reflects resolution of an issue involving Garland's fifth husband, according to Victoria Varela, a family spokeswoman.