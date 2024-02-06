All sections
February 1, 2017

Judy Garland's remains moved from NY to LA

LOS ANGELES -- Judy Garland's remains were moved cross-country to a mausoleum intended as the resting place for daughters Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft and other family members. The transfer from a crypt in New York's Ferncliff Cemetery to Hollywood Forever Cemetery was completed Friday, Noelle Berman, a Hollywood Forever spokeswoman, said...

By LYNN ELBER ~ Associated Press
Flowers rest at the Judy Garland Pavilion, a semi-private mausoleum, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Monday in Los Angeles. Representatives for the cemetery and the family of Garland say her remains have been moved from New York to the mausoleum. A private unveiling ceremony of Garland's crypt will be held at a later date.
Flowers rest at the Judy Garland Pavilion, a semi-private mausoleum, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Monday in Los Angeles. Representatives for the cemetery and the family of Garland say her remains have been moved from New York to the mausoleum. A private unveiling ceremony of Garland's crypt will be held at a later date.Chris Pizzello ~ Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES -- Judy Garland's remains were moved cross-country to a mausoleum intended as the resting place for daughters Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft and other family members.

The transfer from a crypt in New York's Ferncliff Cemetery to Hollywood Forever Cemetery was completed Friday, Noelle Berman, a Hollywood Forever spokeswoman, said.

"The move to Hollywood was made after many years of family consultations and deliberations," Berman said Monday. "Ms. Garland's three children now reside in Southern California and wished to have their mother resting near them."

The space in the mausoleum, renamed the Judy Garland Pavilion, has room for all her family including the famed actress-singer's daughters, her son, Joey Luft, and her grandchildren, Berman said in an interview.

The move reflects resolution of an issue involving Garland's fifth husband, according to Victoria Varela, a family spokeswoman.

Actress-singer Judy Garland is seen backstage at the Palace Theater on July 31, 1967, in New York.
Actress-singer Judy Garland is seen backstage at the Palace Theater on July 31, 1967, in New York.Associated Press file

"When Judy Garland died, her affairs were controlled by her husband, Mickey Deans. Her children had no say in the matter of her burial, so this is at last their opportunity to do what they feel their mother would have wanted in the first place -- to be united with her family in Hollywood," Varela said in a statement.

Garland, star of classic films including "The Wizard of Oz" and "Meet Me in St. Louis," died in 1969 at age 47 in London. Deans died in 2003.

Her other spouses included filmmaker Vincent Minnelli, father of Oscar-winning "Cabaret" star Liza, 70, and producer Sidney Luft, father to actress-singer Lorna, 64, and Joey, 61.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, in the shadow of several historic movie studios, is the final resting place for many luminaries, among them Cecil B. DeMille and Douglas Fairbanks, and the site of tributes to others, such as Jayne Mansfield.

