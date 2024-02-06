Judith Jones, editor of Julia Child, dead at 93

NEW YORK -- Judith Jones, a consummate literary editor who helped revolutionize American cuisine by publishing Julia Child and other groundbreaking cookbook authors, worked for decades with John Updike and Anne Tyler and helped introduce English-language readers to "The Diary of Anne Frank," has died at age 93.

Jones, who spent more than 50 years at Alfred A. Knopf before retiring in 2011, died early Wednesday at her summer home in Walden, Vermont. Her stepdaughter, Bronwyn Dunne, said she died of complications from Alzheimer's.

Few better embodied and lived the ideal of a life in New York publishing than the slender, refined Jones, whom Tyler once praised, both a person and as an editor, as "very delicate and graceful, almost weightless." Jones worked at one of the leading publishing houses with some of the world's most beloved authors. She thrived even as Knopf evolved from a family-run business to part of the international conglomerate Bertelsmann AG.

Moviegoers would learn about her in "Julie & Julia," the 2009 film starring Meryl Streep as Child and featuring Erin Dilly as Jones. In the early 1960s, she signed the then-unknown Child and "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," a landmark release that caught on again decades later, thanks to "Julie & Julia."

Jones grew up in Manhattan. She majored in English at Bennington College, worked as an editorial assistant at Doubleday while still in school and in her early 20s was a reader for Doubleday in Paris. Among her early achievements was finding a masterpiece amid the rejects: "The Diary of Anne Frank."

"One day my boss said, 'Oh, will you get rid of these books and write some letters?' He went off to have some lunch with some French publishers," she said in a 2001 interview with The Associated Press.

"I curled up with one or two books. I was just curious. I think it was the face on the cover. I looked at that face, and I started reading that book, and I didn't stop all afternoon. I was in tears when my boss came back. I said, 'This book is going to New York and has got to be published.' And he said, 'What? That book by that kid?!'"