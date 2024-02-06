All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 5, 2022

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on 'Nevermind'

LOS ANGELES -- A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a 30-year-old man who alleged the image of him nude as a 4-month-old on the 1991 cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album is child pornography. Judge Fernando M. Olguin on Monday granted a motion to dismiss the suit from the defendants, who include surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of Kurt Cobain, but left the door open for plaintiff Spencer Elden to refile an amended version...

By ANDREW DALTON ~ Associated Press
Nirvana band members, from left, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain after receiving an award for best alternative video at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 2, 1993, in Universal City, California.
Nirvana band members, from left, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain after receiving an award for best alternative video at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 2, 1993, in Universal City, California.Mark J. Terrill ~ Associated Press, file

LOS ANGELES -- A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a 30-year-old man who alleged the image of him nude as a 4-month-old on the 1991 cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album is child pornography.

Judge Fernando M. Olguin on Monday granted a motion to dismiss the suit from the defendants, who include surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of Kurt Cobain, but left the door open for plaintiff Spencer Elden to refile an amended version.

The dismissal came after Elden's attorneys did not file an opposition to the defendants' motion to dismiss by a Dec. 30 deadline. The attorneys declined to comment Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed in August in federal court in California, said Elden had suffered "lifelong damages" as the band and others profited from the ubiquitous image of him naked underwater appearing to swim after a dollar bill on a fish hook.

The motion to dismiss filed Dec. 22 by Nirvana's attorneys argues the suit was filed well past the 10-year statute of limitations of one of the laws used as a cause of action, and another law it cites wasn't enacted until 2003 and was not retroactive.

The motion says the lawsuit is "on its face, not serious," and Elden's conduct reflects that.

"Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed 'Nirvana Baby,'" the document states. "He has reenacted the photograph in exchange for a fee, many times; he has had the album title 'Nevermind' tattooed across his chest; he has appeared on a talk show wearing a self parodying, nude-colored onesie; he has autographed copies of the album cover for sale on eBay; and he has used the connection to try to pick up women."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The judge gave Elden's attorneys until Jan. 27 to file an amended complaint addressing the issues raised in the defendants' motion, or the suit will be more definitively dismissed.

One of Elden's attorney's, Maggie Mabie, told The Associated Press in August that Elden filed the lawsuit when he did because he "finally has the courage to hold these actors accountable."

Mabie said despite the photo being 30 years old, the lawsuit was within the statute of limitations of federal child pornography law for several reasons, including the fact the image is still in circulation and earning money.

The suit sought at least $150,000 from each of more than a dozen defendants, including the record labels involved in the release and rerelease of "Nevermind," and cover photographer Kirk Weddle.

Elden's father was a friend of Weddle, who took pictures of several swimming babies in several scenarios at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center in Pasadena, California.

When the photo was shot, Nirvana was a little-known band with no sense they were making a generation-defining album in "Nevermind," their first major label release, whose songs included "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come as You Are" and "Lithium." Cobain died in 1994.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse, but may when they have repeatedly come forward publicly, as Elden has.

Follow AP entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy