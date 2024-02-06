Judge allows Chicago suit against Jussie Smollett to proceed

CHICAGO -- A federal judge Tuesday refused to dismiss Chicago's lawsuit against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

U.S. District Virginia Kendall's ruling means Chicago's suit seeking to recoup $130,000 city officials say the police department spent investigating Smollett's claim he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January can proceed.

The motion by Smollett's attorneys was a longshot because their argument boiled down to the contention Smollett shouldn't be required to reimburse the police department because he couldn't have known how much time and money would be spent investigating his allegations.

The police conducted an exhaustive investigation including nearly 1,900 hours of overtime as they looked into Smollett's claim he was beaten by two masked men on a downtown Chicago street in January and they used racist and homophobic slurs and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing.