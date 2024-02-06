All sections
April 13, 2017

Jude Law to play Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

NEW YORK — Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next “Fantastic Beasts” installment. Warner Bros. announced the casting Tuesday. The iconic wizard was played by two actors in the “Harry Potter” films, beginning with Richard Harris. After Harris’ death in 2002, Michael Gambon inherited the role. ...

Associated Press
Jude Law attends the "The Young Pope" panel at the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour Jan. 14 in Pasadena, California. Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next "Fantastic Beasts" installment. The iconic wizard was played by two actors in the "Harry Potter" films, beginning with Richard Harris. After his death in 2002, Michael Gambon played inherited the role.
Richard Shotwell ~ Invision/AP, file
Jude Law attends the "The Young Pope" panel at the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour Jan. 14 in Pasadena, California. Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next "Fantastic Beasts" installment. The iconic wizard was played by two actors in the "Harry Potter" films, beginning with Richard Harris. After his death in 2002, Michael Gambon played inherited the role.Richard Shotwell ~ Invision/AP, file

NEW YORK — Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next “Fantastic Beasts” installment.

Warner Bros. announced the casting Tuesday. The iconic wizard was played by two actors in the “Harry Potter” films, beginning with Richard Harris. After Harris’ death in 2002, Michael Gambon inherited the role.

J.K. Rowling, who has said Dumbledore is gay, has previously teased the five-part prequel franchise of “Fantastic Beasts” will explore a more “troubled” time in Dumbledore’s life.

The author said, “We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this space.”

Production on the next “Fantastic Beasts” film is to begin this summer, with a release scheduled for November next year. Last year’s “Fantastic Beasts” grossed $813 million worldwide.

