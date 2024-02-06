Jude Law to play Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

J.K. Rowling, who has said Dumbledore is gay, has previously teased the five-part prequel franchise of “Fantastic Beasts” will explore a more “troubled” time in Dumbledore’s life.

The author said, “We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this space.”

Production on the next “Fantastic Beasts” film is to begin this summer, with a release scheduled for November next year. Last year’s “Fantastic Beasts” grossed $813 million worldwide.