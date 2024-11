Jon Batiste tops Grammy Awards, winning 5 trophies

LAS VEGAS — Jon Batiste won album of the year honors for "We Are" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the '70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.

Batiste honored the artists he beat. "The creative arts are subjective," he said. "Be you."

The multi-genre performer also won for his song "Cry," the video for "Freedom" and his work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for "Soul."

"I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day. I love music," he said.

The R&B supergroup Silk Sonic took home awards in all four categories it was nominated in, including record of the year.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor toward the end of the ceremony. The win puts Mars in historic company again: He becomes the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," .Paak said. "But in the industry, they call that a clean sweep!" later adding "drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight!"

The win came after the night's festivities grew grim when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathering with an update on the war and his numbers included children injured and killed. "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos," he said. "We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music."

He ended by saying: "Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities."

John Legend then performed "Free" with Ukrainian exiles including singer-actress Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform "777" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas. Chris Pizzello ~ Associated Press

Rodrigo's won for best new artist put her in esteemed company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish.

A veteran of the "High School Musical" series, she became the breakout music star of 2021, leading with her massive viral hit "Drivers License" and following with the single "Good 4 U" and the aching album "Sour," which took best pop vocal album.

"This is my biggest dream come true," she said after her best new artist win. She thanked her parents for supporting her dreams, which at one point involved being an Olympic gymnast and quickly veered toward music.

"I want to thank my mom for being so supportive for all of my dreams, no matter how crazy. I want to thank my mom and dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walk."

Silk Sonic opened the Grammys in Las Vegas with their high-energy, infectious fix of retro soul and funk by performing their "777." They returned to the stage a short time later to collect the song of the year trophy for "Leave the Door Open."

The win helps Mars tie the record for most song of the year wins. He had previously won for "24K Magic."

Both Mars and .Paak jumped out their seat, threw up their hands and danced to their song.