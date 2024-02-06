Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Uphill battle to rebuild images

After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle: trying to rebuild their images and careers.

Depp already has a head start, with a jury verdict Wednesday largely favoring his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her.

"Depp has a hill to climb. Heard has a mountain to climb," said Eric Dezenhall, a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case. "If Depp keeps his expectations proportional and understands that he's unlikely to hit his former heights, he can have a solid career if he takes things slowly. After all, he was vindicated in court, not declared a saint."

The challenge for Heard, Dezenhall said, is that rightly or wrongly, some believe she abused and perhaps even tarnished a worthy movement, #MeToo.

With a he said-she said edge to the drawn-out trial, the verdict handed down in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in a 2018 op-ed piece written by Heard, who identified herself as an abuse victim. The jury awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star more than $10 million. Jurors also concluded Heard was defamed, by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a hoax surrounding the abuse allegations. She was awarded $2 million.

Given that such cases are notoriously hard to win, was the defamation route the way to go? Some observers with experience in high-profile cases believe Depp's decision to sue -- even though it meant dragging his and Heard's personal lives through the mud -- was a last-ditch attempt to bolster his star power after his failed London libel lawsuit against The Sun for describing him as a "wife beater."

"I think the defamation case was a Hail Mary," said David Glass, a Los Angeles family law attorney with a Ph.D in psychology.

Married just 15 months, Depp sued Heard for $50 million over the op-ed for The Washington Post in which she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." She didn't identify Depp by name and it was published two years after she began making public accusations against him.

Heard countersued for $100 million, accusing the star of defaming her via the hoax accusations of attorney Adam Waldman. Many of the waning days of the trial focused on the aftereffects of both claims, with Depp testifying: "I lost nothing less than everything" and Heard accusing him of trying to erase her ability to work.

"Now as I stand here today, I can't have a career," Heard testified at the close of the trial. "I hope to get my voice back. That's all I want."

But does a verdict of any kind hold the power to reverse the courtroom accusations: of Depp as a physically and sexually abusive aging drunk and drug addict, and Heard as unhinged and capable of faking bruises allegedly inflicted by the man she said she stayed with out of love?

Despite it all, Depp's fan base remains solid. Fans often camped out overnight for the chance to attend proceedings. But unlike rockers and stand-up comedians ensnared in #MeToo moments who can still earn through live shows, Depp and Heard need the crisis-averse studio machines to make big money.

Rehabilitation is necessary for both, whether it's dueling traditional sit-down interviews or another secret weapon in their PR teams' arsenals.

Heard, who was in the room for Wednesday's verdict, plans to appeal. Depp, who wasn't in court, said "the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."