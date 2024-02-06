All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 1, 2019

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson join forces on a reimagined version of the often-criticized Christmas classic 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

NEW YORK -- John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on "The Voice," have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside." The song, written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is a duet that has a man trying to convince a woman to stay overnight at his home on a cold winter's night. It's been a flashpoint of the (hash)MeToo era, with foes calling it everything from sexist to an ode to date rape...

The Associated Press
This combination photo shows singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson during a portrait session in Los Angeles to promote her animated film "Uglydolls" in April 14 and singer John Legend at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 24.
This combination photo shows singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson during a portrait session in Los Angeles to promote her animated film "Uglydolls" in April 14 and singer John Legend at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 24.Associated Press

NEW YORK -- John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on "The Voice," have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

The song, written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is a duet that has a man trying to convince a woman to stay overnight at his home on a cold winter's night. It's been a flashpoint of the (hash)MeToo era, with foes calling it everything from sexist to an ode to date rape.

Legend and comedian Natasha Rothwell of HBO's "Insecure" wrote the new take, which includes Clarkson leading the lyrics:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"What will my friends think (I think they should rejoice)

If I have one more drink? (It's your body, and your choice.)"

Gone are such lines as, "Gosh, your lips look delicious," sung by the man, and "Say, what's in this drink?" by the woman.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy