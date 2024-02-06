John Hurt, Oscar nominated for 'The Elephant Man,' dies at 77

LOS ANGELES -- The versatile actor Sir John Hurt, who could move audiences to tears in "The Elephant Man," terrify them in "Alien," and spoof that very same scene in "Spaceballs," has died. He was 77.

Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, died Friday in London according to his agent, Charles McDonald.

Twice nominated for an Oscar for playing the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch's "The Elephant Man" and for his role as the heroin addict Max in "Midnight Express," Hurt's career spanned over 50 years. After minor television and film appearances, his breakout came in 1966 as Richard Rich in Fred Zinnemann's "A Man For All Seasons," followed by his portrayal of Caligula in the BBC miniseries "I, Claudius" in 1976.

The wiry Hurt brought gravitas to Alan Parker's 1978 film "Midnight Express," for which he received a supporting actor Oscar nomination (he lost to Christopher Walken for "The Deer Hunter") and an uneasy humor to Kane in Ridley Scott's "Alien," immortalized by his disturbing death scene, which Mel Brooks later poked fun at with Hurt's help in "Spaceballs."

"It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing," Brooks wrote on Twitter. "He was a truly magnificent talent."

actor John Hurt, nominated for an Academy Award, sits with actress Veronica Cartwright at a cocktail party March 17, 1981, in Los Angeles. Hurt was nominated for best actor for his role in "The Elephant Man." Associated Press/Ut, file

Hurt is unrecognizable in perhaps his most memorable role as the lead in David Lynch's "The Elephant Man." He endured eight hours in the makeup chair daily to transform into John Merrick. The elaborate mask prohibited him from sleeping lying down or even eating while it was on. His would eat his last meal midmorning as the mask was being applied -- usually raw eggs mixed in orange juice -- and not again until after midnight.