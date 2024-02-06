Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter

HOUSTON -- Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.

Lakewood Church, a 16,000-seat former arena that was the longtime home of the NBA's Houston Rockets, announced on Twitter it was receiving people who need shelter late Tuesday morning.

Osteen announced the move himself shortly after, adding in a tweet he and wife Victoria Osteen "care deeply about our fellow Houstonians."

The church didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but the move followed a day of online criticism from those who claimed the church closed its doors while other places of worship, including several mosques, opened theirs to people who needed help.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, Osteen said the church "never closed its doors" and was serving as a relief-supply distribution center.

He said it would "house people once shelters reach capacity."