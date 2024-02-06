Joe Rogan dispute shows Spotify limits of being hands off

NEW YORK -- Like Facebook and Twitter, Spotify is learning the limits of deflecting responsibility for what is said on its platform.

Podcasting has sprouted as an industry with few standards about policing offensive or misleading content. That has left Spotify trying to figure out how to keep podcaster Joe Rogan's millions of devoted fans happy without further alienating artists and listeners angry about him amplifying vaccine skeptics and using racial slurs.

Spotify wants to be viewed as a technology platform that has limited liability for the material that others create and stream through its service -- a position shared by many social-media companies. But experts say that is difficult to defend after Spotify reportedly spent $100 million to become the sole distributor of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"They are acting like they should get treated as a platform -- when they are acting like a media company," said Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University communications professor and an expert on social media. "You can't have it every way you want."

In an effort to expand scrutiny beyond musicians and listeners, folk-rock singer Neil Young urged Spotify employees late Monday to quit "before it eats up your soul." Last week, Young pulled his music from Spotify after a group of doctors called out Rogan for his interview of a man who has spread COVID-19 misinformation.

After musician India.Arie revealed last week on Instagram that Rogan had repeatedly used the N-word, he apologized, and Spotify pulled dozens of past episodes from circulation. But Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, has said silencing Rogan is not the answer.

Besides, Ek said in a letter to employees late Sunday, Spotify is not the publisher of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"But perception due to our exclusive license implies otherwise," Ek said. "So I've been wrestling with how this perception squares with our values."

As it does with music streaming, Spotify dominates podcasting. It has 44% of all podcast user market share -- Apple, Amazon and Google are each less than half its size, according to Midia Research.

Podcast platforms have long struggled to moderate the shows broadcast on them. They have not followed the steps of other tech companies such as Facebook or Twitter that attempt to detect, fact-check and label misleading or false information.

Meta, which owns Facebook, has enlisted the help of journalists, academics, thousands of contract employees and AI technology to detect misinformation. Even then, misinformation around politics and COVID-19 find big audiences in Facebook groups, on WhatsApp messages and Instagram.

Major podcast companies have largely escaped scrutiny about misinformation. Instead, they have taken down individual podcasts that get bad press for violating stated policies or spreading conspiracy theories. That has resulted in a messy patchwork of shows that have been banned on some tech platforms but are readily available elsewhere.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is banned from Apple, Spotify, YouTube and Facebook -- but not Google Podcasts.