Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again: 'Great honor or a trap'

Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars again, completing a trilogy that started with him presiding over the chaotic "envelope-gate" ceremony.

The late-night talk show host will preside over the ceremony in March, the show's producers said Monday.

"We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage," executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a joint statement. "We know he will be funny and ready for anything!"

Kimmel has hosted the show twice before, in 2017, when he managed the chaotic final moments in which the wrong best picture winner was called, and then the next year, which came just months into the #MeToo reckoning.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel said. "Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

After the 90th Oscars in 2018, which Kimmel hosted to generally positive reviews, the Academy Awards went without a host until the 94th ceremony earlier this year when Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes shared the stage.