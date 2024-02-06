Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Jerry Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Dean Martin, settled down to become a self-conscious screen auteur and found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular-dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91.

Publicist Candi Cazau said Lewis died of natural causes Sunday in Las Vegas with his family by his side.

Tributes from friends, co-stars and disciples poured in immediately.

"That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute!" Jim Carrey wrote Sunday on Twitter. "I am because he was!"

Comedian Dane Cook considered Lewis to be a mentor.

Jerry Lewis makes his opening remarks Sept. 2, 1990, at the 25th Anniversary of the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon fundraiser in Los Angeles. Julie Markes ~ Associated Press

"The world has lost a true innovator & icon," Cook wrote.

Lewis' career spanned the history of show business in the 20th century, beginning in his parents' vaudeville act at the age of 5.

He was just 20 when his pairing with Martin made them international stars.

He went on to make such favorites as "The Bellboy" and "The Nutty Professor," was featured in Martin Scorsese's "The King of Comedy" and appeared as himself in Billy Crystal's "Mr. Saturday Night."

"Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend. I was fortunate to have seen him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn't miss a beat. Or a punchline," Lewis' "The King of Comedy" co-star Robert De Niro said in a statement.

In the 1990s, he scored a stage comeback as the devil in the Broadway revival of "Damn Yankees."

In his 80s, he was still traveling the world, working on a stage version of "The Nutty Professor."

He was so active, he sometimes would forget the basics, such as eating, his associates would recall.

In 2012, Lewis missed an awards ceremony thrown by his beloved Friars Club because his blood sugar dropped from lack of food, and he had to spend the night in the hospital.