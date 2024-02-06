Jerry Garcia's guitar fetches $1.9M at New York auction

NEW YORK -- A guitar Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to Egypt's Great Pyramids fetched more than $1.9 million at an auction Wednesday night.

The Grateful Dead frontman's guitar -- named Wolf -- was sold at the Brooklyn Bowl, a bowling alley, restaurant and music venue. The sale price includes the buyer's premium. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar was owned by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker, a philanthropist, musician and film director who bought the instrument in 2002 for $790,000.

"I've been a fan of The Dead since I was a kid, and playing this iconic guitar over the past 15 years has been a privilege," Pritzker said. "But the time is right for Wolf to do some good."