November 8, 2019

Jefferson Elementary to host craft show, bake sale Saturday

Instead of the usual chili supper or bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday will be the first time for Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau to host its Fall Craft Show and Bake Sale, highlighting crafts and baked goods handmade by students prekindergarten through fourth grade...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
story image illustation

Instead of the usual chili supper or bake sale, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday will be the first time for Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau to host its Fall Craft Show and Bake Sale, highlighting crafts and baked goods handmade by students prekindergarten through fourth grade.

"This year, we put together a fundraising committee as part of our FCTO (Family Community and Teachers Organization); most schools have a PTO, but we have extended ours," said Terri Welker, co-chair of the school's fundraising committee chairwoman and Title 1 reading teacher.

Proceeds from the day will benefit the school's numerous ways of giving back to the community, including its mobile kitchen. The school was able to purchase the kitchen over the summer much sooner than expected to benefit its STREAM activities, she said. Grants and The Friends of Saint Francis provided the funding.

The truck also provides a place for students to learn how to prepare items such as cookies and cupcakes, depending on skill level, she explained.

Welker said the "out of the box" idea for Saturday's craft show and bake sale was met with overwhelming support from vendors wishing to be part of the event, Welker said. Not only did 20 vendors agree to participate, but several had to be placed on a waitlist because of the unexpected turnout.

"Pretty much every week during the summer we take groceries to families that have been identified as having a greater need," she said.

If you're looking for the event to be a "mom and pop craft fair and bake sale," you won't find it at Jefferson this weekend. Aside from the crafts — quilts, woodcrafts and African cultural items — the event also will feature a "grab and go" chili lunch.

Entertainment
