Jefferson Elementary to host craft show, bake sale Saturday

Instead of the usual chili supper or bake sale, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday will be the first time for Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau to host its Fall Craft Show and Bake Sale, highlighting crafts and baked goods handmade by students prekindergarten through fourth grade.

"This year, we put together a fundraising committee as part of our FCTO (Family Community and Teachers Organization); most schools have a PTO, but we have extended ours," said Terri Welker, co-chair of the school's fundraising committee chairwoman and Title 1 reading teacher.

Proceeds from the day will benefit the school's numerous ways of giving back to the community, including its mobile kitchen. The school was able to purchase the kitchen over the summer much sooner than expected to benefit its STREAM activities, she said. Grants and The Friends of Saint Francis provided the funding.