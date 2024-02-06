"Grass up."

That's a term comfortably nested in Janie Brown's vernacular, much like a rocking chair on the porch of a remote cabin in the Smoky Mountains. It casually finds its way into conversation when she discusses her encounters with old gospel songs she thinks could be spruced up with a coat of blue.

"I collect old hymnals, so there's times I'll just sit and go through the old hymnals and one of those songs will hit me," Brown said. "And I'll say, 'That one we need to grass up. We need to do it.'"

The "we" is her band of six, which goes by Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang.

The "grass up" usually is accomplished with a guitar, two banjos, a mandolin, stand-up bass and a combination of vocals, usually with Brown at the lead.

Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang performs before the start of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band's performance July 12 in Capaha Park. Laura Simon

Gospel classics such as "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" often get processed through the mind and guitar of Willard Huffman, emerging on the other side with the twangier sound of bluegrass.

"A lot of times, it goes through him," Brown said about the versatile Huffman. "He has the perfect ear."

Sometimes the emerging sound is driven by the bass-thumping of Willard's wife, Cindy Huffman; other times, it finds its life on the banjo playing of Jim Kerber and longtime friend John Newell. Other injections come from Brown's husband, Randal Lee, on the mandolin or the guitar picking of Willard Huffman.

All contribute to the singing in one form or another, whether it be the harmonizing of Brown and the Huffmans or taking the lead on a particular song.

They'll also take on traditional country songs, including Merle Haggard's "Today I Started Loving You Again," which will appear on the group's third CD, which officially will be released Aug. 12 at The Church at Morley, 112 Kirkwood St. in Morley, Missouri.

Members of Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang are, from left, John Newell, Willard Huffman, Randal Lee, Jim Kerber, Janie Brown and Cindy Huffman. Submitted photo

In all, Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang's repertoire of songs number in the hundreds, allowing the group to play four-hour shows -- "We never run out of material," Brown notes -- in a variety of venues, ranging from church services to more informal settings, such as picnics, homecomings and nursing homes.

"A lot of country, especially old country or old-sounding country, will lend itself to being grassed up with the acoustic instruments," Brown said, adding "the banjo or Willard's pickin' lends to the emotion."

The group has been around for 12 years with four constants -- Brown, her husband and the Huffmans.

In a lifetime rooted in the South, ranging from her birth in Mobile, Alabama, to subsequent early moves to Memphis, Tennessee; St. Louis; Sikeston, Missouri; and Arkansas, Brown developed an affinity for gospel, traditional country and bluegrass music. Whether it was in church or her family's weekly watching of "The Lawrence Welk Show" on a Saturday night, the passion grew, as well as an ear for music and harmony.

She moved to Cape Girardeau in 1987 and found an ideal mate in Lee, a bluegrass enthusiast whom she married in 1989. Together, they attended bluegrass festivals, and Lee became a part-time DJ, hosting a weekly radio show, "Midweek Bluegrass Breakdown," on Wednesday evenings on C106.

The immersion in the culture led to connections, and Brown began singing with bands, including one with the Huffmans.

She eventually started her own group, Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang, deriving part of the name from a road in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee on which she and Lee owned a cabin they called "Tin Shed."

Willard Huffman was in the startup of the group, and Cindy, whom he taught to play the stand-up bass, joined shortly after.

The band had a different feel than others Brown had been around.