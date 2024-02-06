Jake LaMotta, boxer who inspired 'Raging Bull,' dies at 95

Jake LaMotta, an iron-fisted battler who brawled his way to a middleweight title and was later memorialized by Robert De Niro in the film "Raging Bull," has died. He was 95.

The former middleweight champion died Tuesday at a Miami-area hospital from complications of pneumonia, according to his longtime fiancee, Denise Baker.

LaMotta handed Sugar Ray Robinson his first defeat and reigned for nearly two years as middleweight champion during a time boxing was one of America's biggest sports. He was a fan favorite who fought with fury, though he admitted to once intentionally losing a fight to get in line for a title bout.

LaMotta gained fame with a new generation because of the 1980 film based loosely on his autobiography from a decade earlier. De Niro won an Academy Award playing the troubled boxer -- violent both inside and outside the ring -- in a Martin Scorsese-directed film several critics have ranked as among the top 100 movies ever made.

"Rest in Peace, Champ," De Niro said in a statement.

Actor Robert De Niro, left, and boxer Jake LaMotta stand for photographers before watching a 25th anniversary screening of the movie "Raging Bull" on Jan. 27, 2005, in New York. Julie Jacobson ~ Associated Press, file

The Bronx Bull, as he was known in his fighting days, compiled an 83-19-4 record with 30 knockouts, in a career that began in 1941 and ended in 1954. But it was the movie that unflinchingly portrayed him as a violent and abusive husband -- he was married six times -- that is remembered even more.

"I'm no angel," he said in a 2005 interview.

LaMotta fought the great Sugar Ray Robinson six times, handing Robinson the first defeat of his career in 1943 and losing the middleweight title to him in a storied match Feb. 14, 1951, at Chicago Stadium.

Robinson stopped a bloodied LaMotta in the 13th round of their scheduled 15-round bout in a fight that became known as the second St. Valentine's Day Massacre. It was a reference to the infamous 1929 mob killings of the same name.

LaMotta took a beating in the later rounds of the fight, but he refused to go down until the referee stepped in to save him from further punishment. LaMotta finished 1-5 in six fights against Robinson, who many in boxing think was the greatest fighter ever.

"I fought Sugar Ray Robinson so many times, it's a wonder I don't have diabetes," LaMotta was fond of saying.

In the fight before he lost the title, LaMotta saved the championship in movie-script fashion against Laurent Dauthuille. Trailing badly on all three scorecards, LaMotta knocked out the challenger with 13 seconds left in the fight.