Jackson native Adelaide, a singer, songwriter and musician, will give a free concert Tuesday as part of Chick-fil-A's Summer Concert Series at its Cape Girardeau location, 3333 Gordonville Road.

She will meet and greet fans from 4 to 5 p.m. inside Chick-fil-A and will perform at 8 p.m. in the US Bank parking lot next door.

The event is free and open to the public and is an all-ages show.

Adelaide's debut album, "The Bigger Picture," was released in June 2015 and was produced by Brothers Walker. She has since toured in 17 states, performing more than 75 concerts. She has produced three music videos as well.

"God has given us huge opportunities in a short amount of time and we are beyond humbled," Adelaide said in a news release. "Through our ministry we have been able to use the language of music to share the hope of Christ to a generation that is hurting and longing for purpose. These last few years have been amazing and it's mind-blowing to believe we are only getting started."