All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 15, 2017

Jackson singer-songwriter Adelaide to perform in Chick-fil-A's Summer Concert Series

Jackson native Adelaide, a singer, songwriter and musician, will give a free concert Tuesday as part of Chick-fil-A's Summer Concert Series at its Cape Girardeau location, 3333 Gordonville Road. She will meet and greet fans from 4 to 5 p.m. inside Chick-fil-A and will perform at 8 p.m. in the US Bank parking lot next door...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Adelaide will perform Tuesday as part of Chick-fil-A's Summer Concert Series in Cape Girardeau.
Adelaide will perform Tuesday as part of Chick-fil-A's Summer Concert Series in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Jackson native Adelaide, a singer, songwriter and musician, will give a free concert Tuesday as part of Chick-fil-A's Summer Concert Series at its Cape Girardeau location, 3333 Gordonville Road.

She will meet and greet fans from 4 to 5 p.m. inside Chick-fil-A and will perform at 8 p.m. in the US Bank parking lot next door.

The event is free and open to the public and is an all-ages show.

Adelaide's debut album, "The Bigger Picture," was released in June 2015 and was produced by Brothers Walker. She has since toured in 17 states, performing more than 75 concerts. She has produced three music videos as well.

"God has given us huge opportunities in a short amount of time and we are beyond humbled," Adelaide said in a news release. "Through our ministry we have been able to use the language of music to share the hope of Christ to a generation that is hurting and longing for purpose. These last few years have been amazing and it's mind-blowing to believe we are only getting started."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

More information is available at adelaidemusic.com. She also is on Facebook and Instagram, and on Twitter @heyAdelaide.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

3333 Gordonville Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy