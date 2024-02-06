Nick Murphy has come a long way from "Mortal Kombat."

The independent filmmaker and Jackson native started out in high school, when, with a hand-held VHS camcorder in his grandmother's backyard, Murphy and a buddy acted out scenes from the "Mortal Kombat" video game, dressed in costumes his grandmother had made for the shoot.

Murphy has made several more short films under his production company, Spoon Pictures, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. While he was still living in Jackson, two of his films were added to the rental pool at Main Street Video, which he said was "the coolest thing in the world for us."

Murphy moved to Los Angeles to go to film school and has spent the last 19 years or so making and promoting short films on a budget.

That budget was one of the main considerations Murphy had when he decided to bring his upcoming film, "All Nite Skate," back to Jackson.

From left to right, Charley Schoen, Nick Murphy, AJ Koehler and Reggie A. Brown pose for a photo outside what remains of the old Jackson Skate Center. Laura Simon

Nostalgia played a factor too, of course, he said.

The Jackson Skate Center was central to Murphy's teenage experience, he said, and producer A.J. Koehler was another former "rink rat."

Koehler said she met her future husband at the rink, and for that and many other reasons, the rink and Murphy's film vision appeal to her.

Murphy, for his part, said this film is his version of "The Breakfast Club."

In the semi-autobiographical story, the main character, Nick, is a DJ at the local skating rink the summer before high-school graduation in the late 1990s.

"He has to make a choice," Murphy said.

"All of the characters wrestle with that," Murphy said, adding he thinks the themes are pretty universal.

"People might not have gone to the rink, but the bowling alley, other places," Murphy said.

Being back in Jackson for a preproduction trip has been pretty wild, Murphy said.

The film has been in preproduction in Los Angeles since March, he said, but there were two problems: budget and trying to make L.A. feel like small-town Missouri.

"This is DIY filmmaking," Murphy said. "We improvise."

But improvising wasn't working as well as he wanted it to. So, Murphy said, the production crew came to a realization.

"We could take this to Jackson," Murphy said.

He was unsure at first about his support network in town, Murphy said. He's been in L.A. for a long time, and he thought Jackson might not be as receptive as he hoped.

So he started making phone calls.

"Almost everyone I talked to, first thing they asked me, 'What can we do to help you?'" Murphy said.

More than anything, he said, that showed him he'd made the right decision.