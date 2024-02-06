Seventy-five Cavalier King Charles Spaniels puppies have found their forever homes through the heartfelt efforts of Will and Marlene’ Dudley of Jackson. To celebrate, the couple hosted their second-annual “puppy reunion” Oct. 12 at their home, with nearly 40 dogs — and their owners.

“I can tell you probably every puppy we’ve sold and who owns it and probably what its name is, just because I keep up with them,” said Marlene’ Dudley, co-owner of Rainbow Bridge Cavaliers. “They’re our babies; people who know us know that our dogs are family.”

Last year, the reunion attracted 25 dogs, she said.

“It’s like a family reunion; the people are friends,” Dudley said.

Attendees traveled from as far away as Jefferson City, Missouri, for the event, she said, adding people have traveled from California, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Connecticut and New York to adopt.

“We have a puppy going to Alabama next week,” she added.

The puppies are raised in the couple’s “puppy bedroom nursery” and are “spoiled rotten,” she said, until it’s time for adoption at the age of 7 to 8 weeks old.