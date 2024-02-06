All sections
October 30, 2019

Jackson couple hosts second-annual 'puppy reunion' of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Seventy-five Cavalier King Charles Spaniels puppies have found their forever homes through the heartfelt efforts of Will and Marlene’ Dudley of Jackson. To celebrate, the couple hosted their second-annual “puppy reunion” Oct. 12 at their home, with nearly 40 dogs — and their owners...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels owners and their dogs are seen Oct. 12 during the "puppy reunion" at the home of Will and Marlene' Dudley in Jackson.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels owners and their dogs are seen Oct. 12 during the "puppy reunion" at the home of Will and Marlene' Dudley in Jackson.Submitted

Seventy-five Cavalier King Charles Spaniels puppies have found their forever homes through the heartfelt efforts of Will and Marlene’ Dudley of Jackson. To celebrate, the couple hosted their second-annual “puppy reunion” Oct. 12 at their home, with nearly 40 dogs — and their owners.

“I can tell you probably every puppy we’ve sold and who owns it and probably what its name is, just because I keep up with them,” said Marlene’ Dudley, co-owner of Rainbow Bridge Cavaliers. “They’re our babies; people who know us know that our dogs are family.”

Last year, the reunion attracted 25 dogs, she said.

“It’s like a family reunion; the people are friends,” Dudley said.

Attendees traveled from as far away as Jefferson City, Missouri, for the event, she said, adding people have traveled from California, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Connecticut and New York to adopt.

“We have a puppy going to Alabama next week,” she added.

The puppies are raised in the couple’s “puppy bedroom nursery” and are “spoiled rotten,” she said, until it’s time for adoption at the age of 7 to 8 weeks old.

“I grew up among someone who loved dogs, and that’s where my love came from,” she said. “And thank goodness Will feels the same way.”

The dogs leave the residence with all required vaccinations, are “vet checked” and dewormed — and each comes with a “puppy diary” providing detailed information on their first six weeks of life.

And it’s no “puppy mill,” Dudley said. “We sell pets; they’re for people to love.”

Even with nine dogs in the house — two males and seven females — Dudley said, “They sleep with us,” describing the unique family unit. “I sweep and I mop every day of the world, because that’s what I have to do,” she said.

“We hold them and play with them. When they go home to their new family, they’re not scared of people,” Dudley said. “When you have a kennel and raise three or four different breeds, you don’t have time to love on them.”

She said it was something that “had never been technically planned,” but after witnessing the first litter and watching “those beautiful little babies come into this world,” she and her husband were captivated.

All dogs ready for adoption are from Champion bloodlines and are AKC (American Kennel Club) Registered, according to the couples’ website.

Entertainment
