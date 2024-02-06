Pools are closed, but I'm not crying because the SEMO District Fair kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the annual SEMO District Fair Parade in Capaha Park! I plan on attending the fair every day, so I can consume gluttonous amounts of root beer and pork burgers. I'm also ready for the unique blend of grandstand entertainment spanning the eight days (demo derby, barrel racing, hot rod truck and tractor pull, Heartland Idol, Francesca Battistelli and Jason Crabb, Sawyer Brown and Little River Band).
It's also Smokey Bear's 75th birthday, and you're invited to the party — along with his mascot friends — set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Conservation Department pavilion on the SEMO Fairgrounds. You'll find a guide to SEMO District Fair highlights in this week's TGIF and a complete schedule at semoevents.com.
But, there's much more to this weekend — see the list below!
Grab your coolers, lawn chairs and head to downtown Cape Girardeau with your neighbors for a night of serenading by guitarist Jack Williams at Tunes at Twilight.
Williams — a native of South Carolina — has nearly 60 years' experience performing folk, rock, jazz, R&B, classical and popular music of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.
According to Old Town Cape, Williams plays more than 50 house concerts annually.
__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today
__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.facebook.com/oldtowncape
What happens only once a month? First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, and you need to check it out. Take a stroll downtown today and take advantage of the merchants' extended hours and artist receptions, which often include live music, appetizers and beverages.
And be sure to check out these galleries:
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri invites you to the opening reception for the seventh annual Members Exhibit. This month's window exhibitors are Rob Hale and Brenda Seyer.
Caroline Thompson Studio & Gallery | 59 North Lake Drive
Caroline Thompson is a local abstract expressionist/cubist artist housing a gallery of her own. Exhibitors this month include Linda Buis, Michelle Spencer, Vicki Cummings, Dave Carter and Kevin Ord.
You're invited to celebrate newcomer James McNew today. McNew of Southeast Missouri primarily paints with oil but also does some acrylic painting. Gallery of Inspiration also will be hosting a "Make an Offer" sale for artwork the artists have decided to sell.
Artist Jeanie Eddleman will have her artwork featuring old historic building drawings, graphite drawings, prints, coasters, mugs, cutting boards, note cards, commission work and historical books.
Artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey will be signing copies of their newest children's book, "Fantastic Bluecat Mannerfish Vol. 1."
Painted Wren Art Gallery also will be hosting the Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause, a two-year project to celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday. The panels will be displayed at Painted Wren and all are welcome to paint on a 2-inch square. The staff at Painted Wren will help guide and direct all who wish to contribute before the finished product travels across the state.
The Crisp Museum will be open an artist reception dedicated to Chintia Kirana.
"My research combined philosophical and geographical ideas from my upbringing, East/West, Christian/Buddhist. I am interested in the dismal reality of inevitable collapse, especially in the fleeting nature of life, not only as visual language but also as a creative process," Kirana said in a news release.
__Where:__ Downtown Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. today
__More info:__ www.capearts.org
Don't miss the Pollination Pop Up Art Show. Get ready for three days of art and positive vibes!
Malcolm McCrae will be featuring creative experience, paintings and other creative collections for art fans of all ages.
Art proceeds will benefit Pollination Station Art Programs.
__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. today; 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday
__Where:__ Upstairs at 26 N. Spanish St.
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.semoevents.com
