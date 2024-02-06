Pools are closed, but I'm not crying because the SEMO District Fair kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the annual SEMO District Fair Parade in Capaha Park! I plan on attending the fair every day, so I can consume gluttonous amounts of root beer and pork burgers. I'm also ready for the unique blend of grandstand entertainment spanning the eight days (demo derby, barrel racing, hot rod truck and tractor pull, Heartland Idol, Francesca Battistelli and Jason Crabb, Sawyer Brown and Little River Band).

It's also Smokey Bear's 75th birthday, and you're invited to the party — along with his mascot friends — set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Conservation Department pavilion on the SEMO Fairgrounds. You'll find a guide to SEMO District Fair highlights in this week's TGIF and a complete schedule at semoevents.com.

But, there's much more to this weekend — see the list below!

Play it, Jack

Grab your coolers, lawn chairs and head to downtown Cape Girardeau with your neighbors for a night of serenading by guitarist Jack Williams at Tunes at Twilight.

Williams — a native of South Carolina — has nearly 60 years' experience performing folk, rock, jazz, R&B, classical and popular music of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

According to Old Town Cape, Williams plays more than 50 house concerts annually.

__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today

__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.facebook.com/oldtowncape

Time for art

What happens only once a month? First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, and you need to check it out. Take a stroll downtown today and take advantage of the merchants' extended hours and artist receptions, which often include live music, appetizers and beverages.

And be sure to check out these galleries:

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri | 16B N. Spanish St.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri invites you to the opening reception for the seventh annual Members Exhibit. This month's window exhibitors are Rob Hale and Brenda Seyer.

Caroline Thompson Studio & Gallery | 59 North Lake Drive

Caroline Thompson is a local abstract expressionist/cubist artist housing a gallery of her own. Exhibitors this month include Linda Buis, Michelle Spencer, Vicki Cummings, Dave Carter and Kevin Ord.

Gallery of Inspiration | 109 N. Main St.

You're invited to celebrate newcomer James McNew today. McNew of Southeast Missouri primarily paints with oil but also does some acrylic painting. Gallery of Inspiration also will be hosting a "Make an Offer" sale for artwork the artists have decided to sell.