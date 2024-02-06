All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EntertainmentSeptember 6, 2019
It's a one-of-a-kind weekend: SEMO District Fair, First Friday and pop up art
Pools are closed, but I'm not crying because the SEMO District Fair kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the annual SEMO District Fair Parade in Capaha Park! I plan on attending the fair every day, so I can consume gluttonous amounts of root beer and pork burgers. ...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A view of the midway Sept. 13, 2017, during the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
A view of the midway Sept. 13, 2017, during the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Pools are closed, but I'm not crying because the SEMO District Fair kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the annual SEMO District Fair Parade in Capaha Park! I plan on attending the fair every day, so I can consume gluttonous amounts of root beer and pork burgers. I'm also ready for the unique blend of grandstand entertainment spanning the eight days (demo derby, barrel racing, hot rod truck and tractor pull, Heartland Idol, Francesca Battistelli and Jason Crabb, Sawyer Brown and Little River Band).

It's also Smokey Bear's 75th birthday, and you're invited to the party — along with his mascot friends — set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Conservation Department pavilion on the SEMO Fairgrounds. You'll find a guide to SEMO District Fair highlights in this week's TGIF and a complete schedule at semoevents.com.

But, there's much more to this weekend — see the list below!

Play it, Jack

Grab your coolers, lawn chairs and head to downtown Cape Girardeau with your neighbors for a night of serenading by guitarist Jack Williams at Tunes at Twilight.

Williams — a native of South Carolina — has nearly 60 years' experience performing folk, rock, jazz, R&B, classical and popular music of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

According to Old Town Cape, Williams plays more than 50 house concerts annually.

__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today

__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.facebook.com/oldtowncape

Time for art

What happens only once a month? First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, and you need to check it out. Take a stroll downtown today and take advantage of the merchants' extended hours and artist receptions, which often include live music, appetizers and beverages.

And be sure to check out these galleries:

  • Arts Council of Southeast Missouri | 16B N. Spanish St.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri invites you to the opening reception for the seventh annual Members Exhibit. This month's window exhibitors are Rob Hale and Brenda Seyer.

Caroline Thompson Studio & Gallery | 59 North Lake Drive

Caroline Thompson is a local abstract expressionist/cubist artist housing a gallery of her own. Exhibitors this month include Linda Buis, Michelle Spencer, Vicki Cummings, Dave Carter and Kevin Ord.

  • Gallery of Inspiration | 109 N. Main St.

You're invited to celebrate newcomer James McNew today. McNew of Southeast Missouri primarily paints with oil but also does some acrylic painting. Gallery of Inspiration also will be hosting a "Make an Offer" sale for artwork the artists have decided to sell.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio | 620 Whitelaw Ave.

Artist Jeanie Eddleman will have her artwork featuring old historic building drawings, graphite drawings, prints, coasters, mugs, cutting boards, note cards, commission work and historical books.

  • Painted Wren Art Gallery | 620 Whitelaw Ave.

Artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey will be signing copies of their newest children's book, "Fantastic Bluecat Mannerfish Vol. 1."

Painted Wren Art Gallery also will be hosting the Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause, a two-year project to celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday. The panels will be displayed at Painted Wren and all are welcome to paint on a 2-inch square. The staff at Painted Wren will help guide and direct all who wish to contribute before the finished product travels across the state.

  • Crisp Museum | 518 S. Fountain St.

The Crisp Museum will be open an artist reception dedicated to Chintia Kirana.

"My research combined philosophical and geographical ideas from my upbringing, East/West, Christian/Buddhist. I am interested in the dismal reality of inevitable collapse, especially in the fleeting nature of life, not only as visual language but also as a creative process," Kirana said in a news release.

  • Participating businesses include Annie Laurie's, Atelier, Baristas Coffee Bar, eDen Health Spa and Salon, The Library Bar & Grill, Minglewood Brewery, Mississippi Mutts and Sugar Chic Creamery.

__Where:__ Downtown Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. today

__More info:__ www.capearts.org

Surprise!

Don't miss the Pollination Pop Up Art Show. Get ready for three days of art and positive vibes!

Malcolm McCrae will be featuring creative experience, paintings and other creative collections for art fans of all ages.

Art proceeds will benefit Pollination Station Art Programs.

__When:__ 5 to 9 p.m. today; 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday

__Where:__ Upstairs at 26 N. Spanish St.

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.semoevents.com

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy