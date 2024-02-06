All sections
September 18, 2017

'It' stomps 'mother!' with $60M in its second week

NEW YORK -- The Stephen King adaption "It" continues to scare up record ticket sales, taking in an estimated $60 million in its second week and leaving just $7.5 million for Darren Aronofsky's genre-bending psychological thriller "mother!" New Line and Warner Bros.' "It" remained easily the top draw in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. ...

By Jake Coyle ~ Associated Press
Bill Skarsgard is shown a scene from "It." (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Bill Skarsgard is shown a scene from "It." (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK -- The Stephen King adaption "It" continues to scare up record ticket sales, taking in an estimated $60 million in its second week and leaving just $7.5 million for Darren Aronofsky's genre-bending psychological thriller "mother!"

New Line and Warner Bros.' "It" remained easily the top draw in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It slid 51 percent from last week's opening of $123 million, the first September release to debut north of $100 million. Most had expected "It" to open to about half that.

With $218.7 million to date, "It" is the highest-grossing September release ever. "It," starring Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise, also added $60.3 million internationally.

Paramount Pictures' "mother!" has horror elements, too, so it was risky to schedule it behind "It." But Aronofsky's film is a more art-house proposition, made for about $30 million. For star Jennifer Lawrence, it's the worst wide-release opening of her career.

Reviews were generally good (68 percent "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes) for "mother!", which premiered last week at the Venice Film Festival. But the film -- an intense, allegorical tale about a woman (Lawrence) whose Victorian house is overrun by unwanted house guests -- is an undeniably atypical, auteur-driven studio release. Audiences didn't care for it, giving it a seldom-seen F CinemaScore.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters according to comScore. Final domestic figures will be released today.

1. "It," $60 million ($60.3 million international).

2. "American Assassin," $14.8 million.

3. "mother!" $7.5 million.

4. "Home Again," $5.3 million.

5. "The Hitman's Bodyguard," $3.6 million.

6. "Annabelle: Creation," $2.6 million.

7. "Wind River," $2.5 million.

8. "Leap!" $2.1 million.

9. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," $1.9 million.

10. "Dunkirk," $1.3 million.

Entertainment
