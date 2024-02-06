It is time: Be immersed in arts, dancing and local cuisine

Regular readers will know I love most things from the 1990s, so I was super excited to finally see the new live-action "The Lion King" this week. Some people told me to not expect much; others said it was great. Both sides wore me down to a neutral setting, so I entered the theatre unbiased. But as soon as the on-screen sunrise appeared alongside real animals and the bostrous rendition of "Circle of Life" by Lindiwe Mkhize and Lebo M, I was reimmersed into preadolescence. It was fantastic. If you haven't seen "The Lion King," you've had 25 years, but this may be a spoiler. During the stampede scene where Simba's father Mufasa was killed, I got something in my eye. And that's all I'll say about that.
The next few days are all about the arts and entertainment, whether the pieces or performances are big and emotional (like "The Lion King") or small and intricate (like well-created ceramics). Today, take a walk through downtown Cape Girardeau and learn about local artists who create such things.
Cape Pride celebrates turning one this weekend with a birthday party like none other at Shakers Bar in Cape Girardeau. Tomorrow, make the drive to Cobden, Illinois for the 82nd Peach Festival -- it'll be well worth your time.
All the details you need for a fun weekend start here:
First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri only happens once a month. Take a stroll downtown and check out some of the merchants' extended hours and artist receptions, which often include live music, appetizers and beverages.
Participating locations include Annie Laurie's, Atelier, Baristas Coffee Bar, Catapult Creative House, Eden Health Spa and Salon, Free Spirit Studio, Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, Minglewood, Mississippi Mutts, Painted Wren Art Gallery, Crisp Museum, Sugar Chic Creamery and rustmedia.
Today is opening day for the Southeast Missouri State University's Summer Art Academy exhibit. Displays will include pieces from the following Art Academy workshops: Interior Design, Animation Jam, Cartooned, Painting, Makerspace 3D Art, 3D Design, Painting and Mixed Media, Steampunk Art, Fairy Tales, Legends, Myths and Fables, Drawing from Life, Drawing from Imagination, Character Creation, and Futuristic Fun. Art Department Faculty and Master Art Educators taught this year's Art Academy with assistance from the University's Art Education Students. It's on view through August.
And don't forget to stop by the rustmedia Pop-Up Box Office at 307 Broadway for Shipyard Musical and Culture Festival tickets and swag before heading downtown.
Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau
When: 4 to 9 p.m. today
More info: facebook.com/ArtsCouncilOfSoutheastMissouri
Gather the family and head to the two-day 82nd Peach Festival.
Festival activities include inflatables, games, queen contest, food (including peach cobbler, of course) bingo and raffles and "spin and win" competition for peaches.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Cobden Lions Club. Proceeds will benefit community and charitable projects.
The annual 5K Run/Walk and one-mile fun run begins 7:30 a.m. Saturday, sponsored by The Cobden Runner's/Walker's Club and a parade is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Union County Museum and its resale shop will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday -- Don't miss the Apollo 11 moon landing exhibit!
The Union County Historical Society will host an exhibit, "Floods of Southern Illinois." The display will feature photos from the 1898 Shawneetown flood, the floods of 1903, 1912 to 1913, 1937, 1943 and 1993.
The exhibit will be on display at the Resource and Cultural Center at 103 North Appleknocker, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Where: Cobden Community Park, Cobden Illinois
When: 5 p.m. today and Saturday
More info: For information on the run, call (618) 713-4245.
Party rainbow-style with Cape Pride as it celebrates one year of diversity and inclusion within Southeast Missouri.
Arrive dressed in your best rainbow attire for a chance to win prizes. Fun activities include taking a chance at the pinata, giveaways and dancing the night away.
Where: Shakers Bar, 2 Main St.
When: 7 p.m. today to 1:30 a.m. Saturday
How much: $10 per ticket
More info: Must be 21 to attend
