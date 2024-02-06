It is time: Be immersed in arts, dancing and local cuisine

Regular readers will know I love most things from the 1990s, so I was super excited to finally see the new live-action "The Lion King" this week. Some people told me to not expect much; others said it was great. Both sides wore me down to a neutral setting, so I entered the theatre unbiased. But as soon as the on-screen sunrise appeared alongside real animals and the bostrous rendition of "Circle of Life" by Lindiwe Mkhize and Lebo M, I was reimmersed into preadolescence. It was fantastic. If you haven't seen "The Lion King," you've had 25 years, but this may be a spoiler. During the stampede scene where Simba's father Mufasa was killed, I got something in my eye. And that's all I'll say about that.

The next few days are all about the arts and entertainment, whether the pieces or performances are big and emotional (like "The Lion King") or small and intricate (like well-created ceramics). Today, take a walk through downtown Cape Girardeau and learn about local artists who create such things.

Cape Pride celebrates turning one this weekend with a birthday party like none other at Shakers Bar in Cape Girardeau. Tomorrow, make the drive to Cobden, Illinois for the 82nd Peach Festival -- it'll be well worth your time.

All the details you need for a fun weekend start here:

But first

First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri only happens once a month. Take a stroll downtown and check out some of the merchants' extended hours and artist receptions, which often include live music, appetizers and beverages.

Participating locations include Annie Laurie's, Atelier, Baristas Coffee Bar, Catapult Creative House, Eden Health Spa and Salon, Free Spirit Studio, Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, Minglewood, Mississippi Mutts, Painted Wren Art Gallery, Crisp Museum, Sugar Chic Creamery and rustmedia.

Today is opening day for the Southeast Missouri State University's Summer Art Academy exhibit. Displays will include pieces from the following Art Academy workshops: Interior Design, Animation Jam, Cartooned, Painting, Makerspace 3D Art, 3D Design, Painting and Mixed Media, Steampunk Art, Fairy Tales, Legends, Myths and Fables, Drawing from Life, Drawing from Imagination, Character Creation, and Futuristic Fun. Art Department Faculty and Master Art Educators taught this year's Art Academy with assistance from the University's Art Education Students. It's on view through August.

And don't forget to stop by the rustmedia Pop-Up Box Office at 307 Broadway for Shipyard Musical and Culture Festival tickets and swag before heading downtown.

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

When: 4 to 9 p.m. today

More info: facebook.com/ArtsCouncilOfSoutheastMissouri

Due to space limitations, the Art Academy's Young Potter and Children's Ceramic student works will be on exhibit for pick up at the University's Ceramics Studio, 835 Broadway (corner of Pacific and Broadway) from 5 to 8 p.m. today.

That's just peachy

Gather the family and head to the two-day 82nd Peach Festival.

Festival activities include inflatables, games, queen contest, food (including peach cobbler, of course) bingo and raffles and "spin and win" competition for peaches.