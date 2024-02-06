'It' edges out Tom Cruise's 'American Made' to take No. 1

LOS ANGELES -- After dipping to No. 2 last weekend, "It" has regained control of the North American box office in its fourth weekend in theaters.

The movie beat the new Tom Cruise film "American Made" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." But it was a close race that could shift when studios report actual weekend totals today.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the Stephen King adaptation and box-office juggernaut added $17.3 million to take the top spot. The film boasts $291.2 million in domestic grosses.

"It" edged out last weekend's box office champ, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and newcomer "American Made," which essentially tied for second with $17 million apiece.

Estimates have "American Made" taking a slight advantage, with about $16,000 more than the "Kingsman" sequel.

Directed by Doug Liman, "American Made" is earning Cruise praise for his portrayal of the real-life TWA pilot turned drug smuggler and CIA operative, but it's also a somewhat lukewarm North American debut for the star. Liman also directed Cruise in "Edge of Tomorrow," which opened to $28.8 million in June 2014.

"Tom Cruise has set the bar so high for himself that anything less than No. 1 feels like a comedown. That's the conundrum he's in," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore. "Cruise will always be measured against his unprecedented bar-raising string of hits from 1992 to 2006 that generated twelve $100 million-plus earners at the North American box office."

The film, which cost a reported $50 million to make, got a few weeks head start internationally, however, and has raked in $81.7 million worldwide to date.

Nick Carpou, who leads distribution for Universal Pictures, which is handling worldwide distribution for "American Made," said this debut is "the beginning of what will be a long playout and a successful one."

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" fell about $56 percent in its second weekend in theaters, bringing its domestic total to $66.7 million.

"The Lego Ninjago Movie" finished fourth with $12 million, while the "Flatliners" remake opened to a cold $6.7 million for a fifth place start.