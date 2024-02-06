Irving Burgie, songwriter of calypso hit 'Day-O,' dies at 95

NEW YORK -- Composer Irving Burgie, who helped popularize Caribbean music and co-wrote the enduring Harry Belafonte hit "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," has died at the age of 95.

At the Barbados Independence Day Parade on Saturday, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced Burgie died Friday.

"Day-O," written in 1952, has been ubiquitous, appearing in everything from the film and Broadway musical "Beetlejuice" to an E-Trade commercial. "Day-O" was also the wake-up call for the astronauts on two space shuttle missions in the 1990s. When a superstar list of music royalty gathered to film the "We Are the World" video in 1985, most burst into a playful version of "Day-O" in between takes. Lil' Wayne used a sample of "Day-O" in his "6 Foot 7 Foot."

According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Burgie's songs have sold more than 100 million records throughout the world. Many were recorded by Belafonte, including eight of the 11 songs on Belafonte's 1956 album, "Calypso," the first album to sell more than 1 million copies in the U.S. Burgie also penned songs for the Kingston Trio ("The Seine," "El Matador" and "The Wanderer") and for other groups.