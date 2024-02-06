Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana returned Friday to the Mexican beach where her father entered the U.S. illegally before she was born, this time to put final touches on a mural of adults who came to the U.S. illegally as young children and were deported. Visitors who hold up their phones to the painted faces are taken to a website voicing first-person narratives.

There is a deported U.S. veteran. There are two deported mothers with children who were born in the U.S. There is a man who would have been eligible for an Obama-era program to shield people who came to the U.S. when they were very young from deportation but was deported less than a year before the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, took effect in 2012.

Last month, an artist installed three pink seesaws though a border wall that separates El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

De La Cruz Santana, 28, conceived the interactive mural as part of a doctoral dissertation at University of California, Davis, in Spanish with a focus on literature and immigrant experiences. The faces are affixed with barcodes linking to audio on the project website. Her dissertation will include written arguments for DACA-style benefits to anyone who comes to the U.S. as a young child, without any of the disqualifiers such as criminal history former President Barack Obama included.

"Technology is one of the best ways and venues for people to tell their stories," said De La Cruz, whose parents obtained legal status through former President Ronald Reagan's amnesty law.

Volunteers help install the new mural on the Mexican side of a border wall Friday in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday. Joebeth Terriquez ~ Associated Press

With a $7,500 grant, De La Cruz Santana, who was born and raised in California, directed about 15 people who painted on polyester canvass at a Tijuana art gallery called House of the Tunnel, which was once used to smuggle drugs in a secret underground passage to San Diego. She partnered with Mauro Carrera, a longtime friend and a muralist who lives in Fresno, California.