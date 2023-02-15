In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie

NEW YORK -- The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump.

But in "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey," a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined. After 95 years of saying things like "A hug is always the right size," Pooh -- newly freed from copyright -- is now violently terrorizing a remote house of young women.

Countless cherished characters have passed into public domain before, but perhaps never so abruptly and savagely as Pooh.

Pooh, Piglet, Kanga, Roo, Owl, Eeyore and Christopher Robin all became public domain on January 1 last year when the copyright on A.A. Milne's 1926 book, "Winnie-the-Pooh," with illustrations by E.H. Shepard, expired. Just a year later, Pooh and Piglet can now be found on a murderous rampage in nationwide movie theaters -- a head-spinning development that's happened faster than a bear could say "Oh, bother."

Depending on how you look at it, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" is either a crass way to capitalize on a beloved bear or an ingenious bit of independent filmmaking foresight. Either way, it's probably a harbinger of what's to come.

Promotional art for the horror film "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey". Fathom Events via AP

In the next 10 years, some of the most iconic characters in pop culture -- including Bugs Bunny, Batman and Superman -- will pass into public domain, or at least their most early incarnations. Some elements of Pooh are still off-limits, like his red shirt, since they apply to later interpretations. Tigger, who debuted in 1928's "The House at Pooh Corner," isn't public until 2024.

Many have next Jan. 1 circled. That's when the original version of Mickey Mouse, from "Steamboat Willie," becomes public domain. It will be open on season on the face of the Walt Disney Co. -- or at least that early whistling variety of Mickey.

Pop culture, as a concept, was born in the 1920s, meaning many of the most indelible -- and still very culturally present -- works will fall into public domain in the coming years. There will be all kinds of new and unlikely contexts for some of these characters. Some could be wonderful, some schlocky. But "Winnie Pooh: Blood and Honey" may just be a taste of what's in store.

"When Superman and Batman fall into the public domain, there's going to be some wild films, I'm sure of it," says "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" writer, director and co-producer Rhys Waterfield. "There's going to be so many different and cool unique iterations coming off that. I might do one."

Though made for less than $100,000, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" will open Friday on some 1,500 screens in North America, an unusually wide release for such a little-funded movie. It's already made $1 million in Mexico and has many more international territories booked. For Waterfield, a British film producer of direct-to-DVD titles (credits include "Dinosaur Hotel" and "Easter Killing"), it's already a hit way beyond expectation.

Ewan McGregor with Winnie-the-Pooh in a scene from "Christopher Robin". Laurie Sparham ~ Disney via AP

"I kind of thought this could do a small theatrical run in some places and do quite well commercially," says Waterfield. "But it's blown up way beyond that to a scale that's absolutely insane."