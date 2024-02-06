In reversal, Hallmark Channel will reinstate same-sex marriage ads

NEW YORK -- The Hallmark Channel, reversing what it called a "wrong decision," said Sunday it will reinstate same-sex marriage commercials it had pulled following a complaint from a conservative group.

The earlier decision by Crown Media, Hallmark's parent company, to pull several ads for the wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar had caused a storm of protest on social media. Celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner criticized the move and the hashtag #BoycottHallmark was trending on Twitter at one point.

"The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we've seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused," said a statement issued Sunday evening by Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry. "Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. ... We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused."

Zola, the wedding planning site that made the ads, said it was relieved the decision to pull them had been reversed. In an email to The Associated Press, the company said it would be in touch with Hallmark "regarding a potential return to advertising."

"We are humbled by everyone who showed support not only for Zola, but for all LGBTQ couples families who express their love on their wedding day, and every day," said a statement Sunday evening from the company's chief marketing officer, Mike Chi.

The LGBT advocacy group GLAAD also expressed relief at the reversal. Its president, Sarah Kate Ellis, said Hallmark's "decision to correct its mistake sends an important message to LGBTQ people and represents a major loss for fringe organizations like One Million Moms, whose sole purpose is to hurt families like mine."

It was a complaint by One Million Moms, part of the American Family Association, that had led to the initial decision to pull the the Zola ads. A post on the group's website Saturday said Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott "reported the advertisement aired in error." The group also wrote: "The call to our office gave us the opportunity to confirm the Hallmark Channel will continue to be a safe and family-friendly network."

Zola had submitted six ads, with four including a lesbian couple. After Hallmark pulled those ads, but not two featuring only opposite-sex couples, Zola pulled its remaining ads.