NEW YORK -- Every movie year offers up a parade of hits and flops. But in 2019, no winner was in the same galaxy as The Walt Disney Co. And the biggest loser might have been anyone less thrilled about the box-office domination of franchise films.

As of Tuesday, the top 10 films in U.S. and Canada theaters will all be intellectual property-backed movies. That, in itself, isn't new. It's the third year in a row that the year's 10 biggest ticket-sellers have all been sequels, remakes and superhero films.

But in today's IP-driven movie world, one studio is in a league of its own. In 2019, Disney dominated American moviegoing more than any studio ever has before -- roughly 38% of all domestic moviegoing.

The year's top five films were all Disney movies, and it played a hand in the sixth. Disney's Marvel Studios produced the Sony Pictures release "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Disney banked about $13 billion in worldwide box office in 2019, including a record number of $1 billion releases. Once "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ($724.8 million through Sunday) inevitably reaches that milestone, it will mark the studio's seventh such $1 billion movie in 2019. The others were "Avengers: Endgame" (the highest grossing release ever, not accounting for inflation, with $2.8 billion), "The Lion King," "Captain Marvel," "Aladdin," "Toy Story 4" and "Frozen II."

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Taylor Swift as Bombalurina in a scene from Cats. (Universal Pictures via AP)

Disney's unprecedented market share includes films from 20th Century Fox, the 84-year-old studio that Disney gobbled up in March in a $71.3 billion acquisition.