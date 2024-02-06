How old is cacao? New research pushes back date

NEW YORK -- New research strengthens the case people used the chocolate ingredient cacao in South America 5,400 years ago, underscoring the seed's radical transformation into today's Twix bars and M&M candies.

Tests indicate traces of cacao on artifacts from an archaeological site in Ecuador, according to a study published last week. That's about 1,500 years older than cacao's known domestication in Central America.

"It's the earliest site now with domesticated cacao," said Cameron McNeil of Lehman College in New York, who was not involved in the research.

The ancient South American civilization likely didn't use cacao to make chocolate since there's no established history of indigenous populations in the region using it that way, researchers led by the University of British Columbia in Canada said.

But the tests indicate the civilization used the cacao seed, not just the fruity pulp. The seeds are the part of the cacao pod used to make chocolate.

A cacao pod hangs from a tree April 16, 2015, at the Agropampatar chocolate farm co-op in El Clavo, Venezuela. Ariana Cubillos ~ Associated Press

Indigenous populations in the upper Amazon region today use cacao for fermented drinks and juices, and it's probably how it was used thousands of years ago as well, researchers said.

Scientists mostly agree cacao was first domesticated in South America instead of Central America as previously believed. The study in Nature Ecology & Evolution provides fresh evidence.

Three types of tests were conducted using artifacts from the Santa Ana-La Florida site in Ecuador. One tested for the presence of theobromine, a key compound in cacao; another tested for preserved particles that help archeologists identify ancient plant use; a third used DNA testing to identify cacao.

Residue from one ceramic artifact estimated to be 5,310 to 5,440 years old tested positive for cacao by all three methods. Others tested positive for cacao traces as well, but were not as old.