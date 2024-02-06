Hotel ousts singer Gretchen Wilson following noise complaint

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- Country music star Gretchen Wilson, whose hit song, "Here for the Party," features the lyrics, "And I ain't leaving till they throw me out," was ousted from a New Mexico hotel over noise complaints.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was asked to leave the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces following multiple noise complaints last Sunday morning, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday.

Las Cruces Police Department spokesman Dan Trujillo said Wilson, 46, and other guests had "worn out their welcome" and police helped security remove them.

"(Police) were going to issue a trespass card but the occupants agreed to leave," he said.

A trespass card is given to a person suspected of trespassing. The person signs the card acknowledging if they continue to trespass, they may be charged with a crime.