Hop to it: Easter fun for all

Daffodils have been blooming the last few weeks, which since childhood has signaled to me the arrival of Easter egg hunts. I'm too old to participate in one now, but I've put together a helpful list for you and the family, since this time of year still gets me amped up for spring.

There's a basketload of Easter-themed events happening this weekend in Southeast Missouri, so to make it to all of them, you'd better act fast! Find our complete guide to everything Easter at semoevents.com.

But if celebrating Easter doesn't tickle your fancy, check out the Cape River Heritage Museum in downtown Cape Girardeau from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Several new, intricate displays have been added in honor of our city's past.

Or, you can always check out 2018 International Blues Challenge Champion Brody Buster in concert, or some of the other bands performing in downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend:

Brody Buster at Underberg House Concerts | 1122 Patricia St.

Greg Purlsey and Alec Umfleet at Keller's, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau | 777 Main St.

Nuff Said at Lone Wolf at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau

3 of a Perfect Pair at The Library | 10 S. Spanish St.

However you spend time away from work, make sure it's with those you love, and make sure there's food involved.

Happy Easter!

Hunt those eggs

Emanuel United Church of Christ

Where: 304 East Adams St., Jackson

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

More info:

Brunch starts at 10 a.m., egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.

Trinity Assembly of God

Where: 27186 State Hwy. 3, Olive Branch, Illinois

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

More info: facebook.com/trinityassemblyofgodolivebranchil, (573) 225-8580 or (618) 833-3089

Hot dogs and beverages will be available. And there will be drawings for two bikes (boy and girl, ages 7 to 12) and two baskets of toys (boy and girl, ages 2 to 6).