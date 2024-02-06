All sections
April 19, 2019

Hop to it: Easter fun for all

Daffodils have been blooming the last few weeks, which since childhood has signaled to me the arrival of Easter egg hunts. I'm too old to participate in one now, but I've put together a helpful list for you and the family, since this time of year still gets me amped up for spring...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Daffodils have been blooming the last few weeks, which since childhood has signaled to me the arrival of Easter egg hunts. I'm too old to participate in one now, but I've put together a helpful list for you and the family, since this time of year still gets me amped up for spring.

There's a basketload of Easter-themed events happening this weekend in Southeast Missouri, so to make it to all of them, you'd better act fast! Find our complete guide to everything Easter at semoevents.com.

But if celebrating Easter doesn't tickle your fancy, check out the Cape River Heritage Museum in downtown Cape Girardeau from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Several new, intricate displays have been added in honor of our city's past.

Or, you can always check out 2018 International Blues Challenge Champion Brody Buster in concert, or some of the other bands performing in downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend:

  • Brody Buster at Underberg House Concerts | 1122 Patricia St.
  • Greg Purlsey and Alec Umfleet at Keller's, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau | 777 Main St.
  • Nuff Said at Lone Wolf at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau
  • 3 of a Perfect Pair at The Library | 10 S. Spanish St.

However you spend time away from work, make sure it's with those you love, and make sure there's food involved.

Happy Easter!

Hunt those eggs

Emanuel United Church of Christ

Where: 304 East Adams St., Jackson

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

More info:

  • Brunch starts at 10 a.m., egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.

Trinity Assembly of God

Where: 27186 State Hwy. 3, Olive Branch, Illinois

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

More info: facebook.com/trinityassemblyofgodolivebranchil, (573) 225-8580 or (618) 833-3089

Hot dogs and beverages will be available. And there will be drawings for two bikes (boy and girl, ages 7 to 12) and two baskets of toys (boy and girl, ages 2 to 6).

Emerald Street Church of God

Where: 500 Emerald St., Cape Girardeau

When: 11 a.m. Sunday

Lazy L Safari Park

Where: 2763 County Road 618, Cape Girardeau

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

How much: Zoo admission is $9 for adults, $7 for children, free for children age 2 and younger.

More info: (573) 243-7862

The event will be held rain or shine. Egg hunts start at 12:30 p.m. An Easter Bunny Hop potato sack race and egg-and-spoon race also will be held, along with door prizes.

Block par-tay

Where: A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

More info: facebook.com/theapostolicpromise/

The Apostolic Promise Church hosts its annual Easter Block Party. Registration begins at 2 p.m., and the event starts at 3 p.m. Bring the little ones for bounce houses, giveaways, food and games. The first 200 families will receive free groceries.

Hop to the movies

Bring the kiddos this weekend for coloring, egg hunts, crafts and Peter Rabbit.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Marcus Cape West Cinema, 247 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau

More info: marcustheatres.com/hop

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
Bridging the divide: SEMO's Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO's Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
