Hop to it: Easter fun for all

Daffodils have been blooming the last few weeks, which since childhood has signaled to me the arrival of Easter egg hunts. I'm too old to participate in one now, but I've put together a helpful list for you and the family, since this time of year still gets me amped up for spring.
There's a basketload of Easter-themed events happening this weekend in Southeast Missouri, so to make it to all of them, you'd better act fast! Find our complete guide to everything Easter at semoevents.com.
But if celebrating Easter doesn't tickle your fancy, check out the Cape River Heritage Museum in downtown Cape Girardeau from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Several new, intricate displays have been added in honor of our city's past.
Or, you can always check out 2018 International Blues Challenge Champion Brody Buster in concert, or some of the other bands performing in downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend:
However you spend time away from work, make sure it's with those you love, and make sure there's food involved.
Happy Easter!
Where: 304 East Adams St., Jackson
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
More info:
Where: 27186 State Hwy. 3, Olive Branch, Illinois
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
More info: facebook.com/trinityassemblyofgodolivebranchil, (573) 225-8580 or (618) 833-3089
Hot dogs and beverages will be available. And there will be drawings for two bikes (boy and girl, ages 7 to 12) and two baskets of toys (boy and girl, ages 2 to 6).
Where: 500 Emerald St., Cape Girardeau
When: 11 a.m. Sunday
Where: 2763 County Road 618, Cape Girardeau
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
How much: Zoo admission is $9 for adults, $7 for children, free for children age 2 and younger.
More info: (573) 243-7862
The event will be held rain or shine. Egg hunts start at 12:30 p.m. An Easter Bunny Hop potato sack race and egg-and-spoon race also will be held, along with door prizes.
Where: A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
More info: facebook.com/theapostolicpromise/
The Apostolic Promise Church hosts its annual Easter Block Party. Registration begins at 2 p.m., and the event starts at 3 p.m. Bring the little ones for bounce houses, giveaways, food and games. The first 200 families will receive free groceries.
Bring the kiddos this weekend for coloring, egg hunts, crafts and Peter Rabbit.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Marcus Cape West Cinema, 247 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau
More info: marcustheatres.com/hop
