Hollywood sex accusations now levied at Ratner, Hoffman

NEW YORK -- Hollywood's widening sexual harassment crisis has ensnared a prominent film director after six women -- including actress Olivia Munn -- accused Brett Ratner of sexual assault or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report Wednesday.

Playboy Enterprises quickly distanced itself from Ratner as his attorney denied the allegations.

The reverberations also reached back 32 years as Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman came forward to apologize for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern in 1985.

Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleged in a Wednesday column in The Hollywood Reporter the now 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie "Death of a Salesman" and "talked about sex to me and in front of me."

Hoffman issued a statement Wednesday, apologizing for "anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

Brett Ratner

Munn also complained about onset behavior, alleging while visiting the set of Ratner's "After the Sunset" in 2004, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer. Munn described the incident, without naming Ratner, in a 2010 collection of essays.

Ratner's lawyer issued a statement Wednesday in which he said the director "vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations" and is "confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims."

Ratner directed the "Rush Hour" film series, "Red Dragon," "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "Tower Heist." Warner Bros., which has a first-look deal with Ratner, said in a statement: "We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation."

But Playboy Enterprises shelved any of its projects that involved Ratner, including working on a biopic of Hugh Hefner, which was to star Jared Leto. "We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner. We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable," according to a statement.

Ratner and Hoffman become the latest Hollywood figures to face allegations of misusing their power to harass actresses.

It's a list that now includes producer Harvey Weinstein and writer-director James Toback. Harassment allegations have also been levied against actors Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven.

Police in Beverly Hills on Tuesday announced they have launched criminal investigations over complaints received about Weinstein and Toback. Weinstein also is being investigated for sexual assault or rape by police in Los Angeles, New York and London.