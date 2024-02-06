Hollywood may be in mood to party at Golden Globes

Is Hollywood in the mood to party?

Today, the movie industry will gather for the Golden Globes, which regularly are one of the most freewheeling and frothiest award shows of the year. Champagne will flow. Punchlines will fly.

But the tone of this year's ceremony may be different, and not just because it will be the first time in nearly a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler duo is hosting.

Jimmy Fallon will emcee today's show from Beverly Hills, California, by NBC at 7 p.m. But the transition on the minds of Hollywood is the one taking place in Washington on Jan. 20. The election of Donald Trump has loomed over this year's awards season, where the industry's usual self-congratulatory toasting has mixed with a sense of dread.

"We are living in very troubled times," Kenneth Lonergan, writer and director of one of the season's favorites, "Manchester by the Sea," said Wednesday at the National Board of Review Awards. "How troubled, we don't know yet. It's going to be a lot of trouble, or it might be bad trouble like we've never seen."

Such speeches have been commonplace throughout the litany of awards that lead up ultimately to the Feb. 26 Academy Awards.

At Tuesday's New York Film Critics Circle Awards, "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah compared the lauded "O.J.: Made in America" to the election: "another bad decision based on fame and race." At the Gotham Film Independent Film Awards in November, Damian Lewis said, "The film that receives the most votes ... is the winner. It's a brilliant idea," referring to Trump's loss of the popular vote.