Hockey, hymns and musicals

Here's to hoping you have fully recovered from all the St. Patrick's Day festivities, because this weekend there's a flight of music varieties to check out. There's even the production of "Evita" taking the stage Saturday at the Southeast River Campus.

There is plenty of live entertainment Friday and Saturday night in downtown Cape Girardeau, provided by Head 1st, Bittersweet Band and GenX, and the Mike Tuschhoff Band is playing in Jackson.

But if going downtown isn't your thing, take the laidback, subdued approach and enjoy a performance of David Phelps -- once with the Gaither Vocal Band -- at Cape First, or there's the 125th annual hymnal performance at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

And don't forget to round up the squad for some baseball at 2 p.m. Saturday as the Redhawks take on Austin Peay University at Capaha Park.

Sunday, hockey and stray pets combine for a power play at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, where local hockey players dish an assist with Pucks 4 Paws, a free-to-attend hockey tournament to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

The sun is shining, it's springtime and it's finally Friday. We couldn't be off to a better start!

125th Anniversary Hymn Festival

David Cherwien will lead a hymn festival, "Journeys," and you're invited.

The event will feature St. Paul's choirs as well as members of National Lutheran Choir.

Cherwien is director of music at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. In 2002, he was appointed music director for the National Lutheran Choir, based in the Twin Cities, according to submitted information.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church at 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson

More info: stpauljackson.com

Curtains!

Don't miss the one-day showing of "Evita," the Broadway musical telling the life story of Eva Per--n, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Per--n.

The show follows Per--n's early life, rise to power, charity work and death.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bedell Performance Hall at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: rivercampus.org

It's concert time!

David Phelps

Multi-Dove and GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist David Phelps is in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

The event will feature Phelps' musical entourage -- including daughters, Callie and Maggie Beth.

You'll get to hear many of the songs from Phelps' "Hymnal," including "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art," "In The Garden," "Victory In Jesus" and "It Is Well With My Soul."