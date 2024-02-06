All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 22, 2019

Hockey, hymns and musicals

Here's to hoping you have fully recovered from all the St. Patrick's Day festivities, because this weekend there's a flight of music varieties to check out. There's even the production of "Evita" taking the stage Saturday at the Southeast River Campus...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Here's to hoping you have fully recovered from all the St. Patrick's Day festivities, because this weekend there's a flight of music varieties to check out. There's even the production of "Evita" taking the stage Saturday at the Southeast River Campus.

There is plenty of live entertainment Friday and Saturday night in downtown Cape Girardeau, provided by Head 1st, Bittersweet Band and GenX, and the Mike Tuschhoff Band is playing in Jackson.

But if going downtown isn't your thing, take the laidback, subdued approach and enjoy a performance of David Phelps -- once with the Gaither Vocal Band -- at Cape First, or there's the 125th annual hymnal performance at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

And don't forget to round up the squad for some baseball at 2 p.m. Saturday as the Redhawks take on Austin Peay University at Capaha Park.

Sunday, hockey and stray pets combine for a power play at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, where local hockey players dish an assist with Pucks 4 Paws, a free-to-attend hockey tournament to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

The sun is shining, it's springtime and it's finally Friday. We couldn't be off to a better start!

125th Anniversary Hymn Festival

David Cherwien will lead a hymn festival, "Journeys," and you're invited.

The event will feature St. Paul's choirs as well as members of National Lutheran Choir.

Cherwien is director of music at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. In 2002, he was appointed music director for the National Lutheran Choir, based in the Twin Cities, according to submitted information.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church at 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson

More info: stpauljackson.com

Curtains!

Don't miss the one-day showing of "Evita," the Broadway musical telling the life story of Eva Per--n, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Per--n.

The show follows Per--n's early life, rise to power, charity work and death.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bedell Performance Hall at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: rivercampus.org

It's concert time!

David Phelps
David Phelps

Multi-Dove and GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist David Phelps is in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

The event will feature Phelps' musical entourage -- including daughters, Callie and Maggie Beth.

You'll get to hear many of the songs from Phelps' "Hymnal," including "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art," "In The Garden," "Victory In Jesus" and "It Is Well With My Soul."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Cape First in Cape Girardeau

More info: Facebook

Pucks 4 Paws

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is teaming up with a local hockey group, Cape Area Hockey, for its first sports-themed fundraiser and sheltered pet-adoption event, Pucks 4 Paws.

Cape Area Hockey introduced the idea for the event, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday

Where: Arena Building in Cape Girardeau

How much: free

More info: Facebook

Local bands worth your time

Head 1st

When: 6 to 9 p.m. today

Where: The Library at 10 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau

Bittersweet Band

When: 6 to 10 p.m. today

Where: Keller's at Isle Casino at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau

GenX

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Where: Lone Wolf at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau

Mike Tuschhoff Band

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: American Legion Post 158 at 319 N. High St. in Jackson

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Pri...
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
EntertainmentJan. 15
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
EntertainmentJan. 15
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy