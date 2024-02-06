Historians irked by 'Hamilton' escalate their anti-slavery duel

NEW YORK -- Ever since the historical musical "Hamilton" began its march to near-universal infatuation, one group has noticeably withheld its applause -- historians. Many academics argue the portrait of Alexander Hamilton, the star of our $10 bills, is a counterfeit. Now they're escalating their fight.

Ishmael Reed, who has been nominated twice for a National Book Award, has chosen to fight fire with fire -- collecting his critique of Lin-Manuel Miranda's acclaimed show into a play.

Reed's "The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda" is an uncompromising take-down of "Hamilton," reminding viewers of the Founding Father's complicity in slavery and his war on Native Americans.

"My goal is that this to be a counter-narrative to the text that has been distributed to thousands of students throughout the country," said Reed, who teaches at the California College of the Arts and the University of California at Berkeley and whose latest novel is "Conjugating Hindi."

Reed, whose play had a recent reading in New York and who is raising money for a four-week production in May, is part of a wave of "Hamilton" skeptics -- often solitary voices of dissent amid a wall of fawning attention -- who have written journal articles, newspaper op-eds and a 2018 collection of essays, "Historians on Hamilton."

Miranda's glowing portrayal of a Hamilton who celebrates open borders -- "Immigrants, we get the job done!" -- and who denounces slavery has incensed everyone from professors at Harvard to the University of Houston to Rutgers.

They argue Miranda got Hamilton all wrong -- the Founding Father wasn't progressive at all, his actual role as a slave owner has been whitewashed and the pro-immigrant figure onstage hides the fact he was, in fact, an anti-immigration elitist.

"It's a fictional rewrite of Hamilton. You can't pick the history facts that you want," said Nancy Isenberg, a professor of American history at Louisiana State University who has written a biography of Aaron Burr and is the author of "White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America."

It's not just the portrait of Hamilton drawing fire. Critics also say Miranda's portrait of Burr is horribly distorted and argue Hamilton's sister-in-law, Angelica Schuyler, was in no way a feminist, as she is portrayed in the musical. Reed considers "Hamilton" so problematic even edits to it wouldn't help. "I think the corrective would be to close the show," he said.

Reed's own play borrows from Charles Dickens in portraying a naive Miranda being visited by a succession of ghostly slaves, Native Americans and indentured servants -- people Reed argues never made it into the Tony-, Grammy- and Pulitzer-winning musical. "What I tried to do was to cover the voices that were not present onstage," Reed said.

Reed, who has not seen "Hamilton" but read it, criticizes the musical as just the latest piece of entertainment sympathetic to slave owners. "I say this is a successor to 'Gone With the Wind,"' he said. "But at least in 'Gone With the Wind,' Hattie McDaniel had a speaking part."

In Reed's play, Hamilton is unmasked as a slave owner who once worked for a slave trading firm in St. Croix. "You've been up to your blue eyes in the slave trade from the time you were a child," he is told. A slave tells Miranda the Schuyler family, which Hamilton married into, were brutal slave owners and life under them was "no damned musical comedy."

A horrified fictional Miranda is eventually convinced by the evidence. "I have to undo the damage that I have done," he wails at the end. "Because of me, thousands of school children are trapped intellectually in the same lies as I was."