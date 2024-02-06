'Heathers: The Musical' explodes at SE River Campus

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.

What happens when the catty attitude of "the plastics" from "Mean Girls" is crossed with a murder mystery?

"Heathers: The Musical" premiered Oct. 30 at Southeast Missouri State University. The theater was transformed into the gymnasium at Westerburg High School and music from the 1980s was the pre-show soundtrack for a stage full of scrunchies, plaid and big hair.

The story follows former "nobody" Veronica Sawyer's journey into fame, and the fallout. The plot thickens when everyone who crosses her is later found dead, starting with Heather Chandler.

The stage of the Rust Flexible Theatre on the River Campus was ripe with slow-motion fight scenes, crude humor and the overwhelming attitude of Heather Duke, Heather McNamara and Heather Chandler. The general angst of being 17 is overshadowed by themes of bullying, suicide and murder.

Veronica Sawyer (played by Southeast Missouri State University senior April Bassett), right, expectantly waits for Heather Duke (played by junior Josslyn Shaw), left, Heather Chandler (played by junior Kat Wissler), second from right, and Heather McNamara (played by sophomore Dani Bahn), second from left, to thank her for helping them avoid being caught by Mrs. Flemming (played by Emy Smith, not pictured) during a dress rehearsal of "Heathers: The Musical" on Oct. 29 at Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast's River Campus.

Tense moments of teenage uncertainty are spliced between spells of raucous laughter as the cast deftly maneuvers between scenes of house parties and high school hierarchy.

The process of turning the Rust Flexible Theatre into a retro high school was not easy or quick. Deck chief Mary Cook described the many tasks required to ensure every person backstage and frontstage is doing their job correctly and efficiently.

"During shows, I bounce around, making sure that everything is going OK," Cook said. "I have to watch for set pieces that break and jump to get them fixed right away."

Each student majoring or minoring in the theater and dance programs on the River Campus is required to wear many hats for the productions.

Southeast junior Patti Meadors was assigned to deck crew for "Heathers: The Musical" for a class called Rehearsal and Production. Students in the course are delegated crew positions in construction, scenery, costumes and deck crew.