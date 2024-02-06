Heartland Writers Guild to host book festival Saturday

The Heartland Writers Guild will host the Heartland Book Festival on the Mississippi on Saturday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and will be open and free to the public.

The event is designed to showcase and celebrate talented authors from the Heartland and will feature local writers who represent a broad range of genres, including fiction, Christian fiction and nonfiction, local history, young adult, picture books, cookbooks, satire, crime fiction and more.

Visitors can enjoy the opportunity to meet local authors who will be on hand to discuss their works and inspirations as well as sell and promote their books.

The Heartland Book Festival on the Mississippi is the first event of its kind in this area, promising to bring together more than 30 Heartland-area writers under one roof.

In addition to promoting writers from the area, the festival also will offer a variety of entertainment with musicians, singers, performers and storytellers, including Jerry Ford's Dixie Land Band, The Front Porch Players, Cathy Waggoner, Sarah Miller, GenX, Adrienne Ross, Chief Paul White Eagle, Steppin' Out (Ruth and Dean Winstead) and students from Scott City High School.