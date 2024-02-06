All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 8, 2019

HBO drama looks at killings of teens

TEL AVIV, Israel -- HBO's new docudrama series about the killings of four Israeli and Palestinian teenagers, violence which set off a cascade of events leading to the 2014 Gaza war, is set to air next week and is likely to reopen wounds on both sides of the conflict...

Associated Press
In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 photo, Israeli film directors and screenwriters, Joseph Cedar, left, Hagai Halevi center, and Tawfiq Abu Wael speak during an interview with The Associated Press in Tel Aviv, Israel. HBO's new docudrama series, Â‚Ã„ÃºOur Boys,Â‚Ã„Ã¹ co-created by Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, about the killings of four Israeli and Palestinian teenagers, which set off a cascade of events leading to the 2014 Gaza war, is set to air next week and is likely to reopen wounds on both sides of the conflict.(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 photo, Israeli film directors and screenwriters, Joseph Cedar, left, Hagai Halevi center, and Tawfiq Abu Wael speak during an interview with The Associated Press in Tel Aviv, Israel. HBO's new docudrama series, Â‚Ã„ÃºOur Boys,Â‚Ã„Ã¹ co-created by Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, about the killings of four Israeli and Palestinian teenagers, which set off a cascade of events leading to the 2014 Gaza war, is set to air next week and is likely to reopen wounds on both sides of the conflict.(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

TEL AVIV, Israel -- HBO's new docudrama series about the killings of four Israeli and Palestinian teenagers, violence which set off a cascade of events leading to the 2014 Gaza war, is set to air next week and is likely to reopen wounds on both sides of the conflict.

"Our Boys," co-created by Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, presents a dramatized rendition of the chaotic events of that June following the abduction of three Israeli teens in the West Bank. The series, coproduced by HBO and Israel's Keshet TV, and premiering Aug. 12, looks at the hatred and violence unleashed during one of the decades-old conflict's most frenzied periods.

In June 2014, Gilad Shaer, Naftali Fraenkel, and Eyal Yifrah, three Israeli teenagers aged 16 and 19, were abducted and killed by Palestinian militants outside a West Bank settlement. An extensive Israeli military search eventually located their remains about two weeks later. After the discovery, three Israelis kidnapped Mohammed Abu Khdeir, a 16-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem, and burned him alive in the woods outside the city.

Israel launched a sweeping crackdown in the West Bank after the three teenagers went missing, and the Islamic militant group Hamas began firing rockets from Gaza in response to the arrests of hundreds of its members. In response, Israel launched a full-scale air and ground invasion of the coastal territory. The 51-day war killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, more than half of them civilians, according to U.N. tallies. At least 73 people were killed on the Israeli side, 67 of them soldiers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The series was co-created by Joseph Cedar -- twice nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for "Beaufort" in 2007 and "Footnote" in 2011; Hagai Levi, whose Showtime series "The Affair" won a Golden Globe for best television drama in 2014; and Tawfik Abu-Wael, a Palestinian citizen of Israel whose 2004 movie "Thirst" won a critics award at the Cannes film festival.

"Our Boys" will join the growing ranks of Israeli action dramas appearing on American television, following the success of Netflix's "Fauda" (Chaos), which is set to return for a third season, and "The Red Sea Diving Resort," about a Mossad operation in Sudan that brought Ethiopian Jews to Israel in the 1980s.

Cedar said he and his colleagues approached the story with a "journalistic sensibility" when pre-production began in 2015. "We're trying to bring to the screen something that is as close as possible to the real events, or at least as we understand them."

A cease-fire on Aug. 26, 2014, halted hostilities between Israel and Hamas, but the years since have seen sporadic renewals of violence threatening to drag the two sides back into full-blown war. Israel maintains a blockade on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and the Islamic militant group still holds two civilian captives and the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in the war.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy