Haunted Hall of Horror at AC Brase Arena Building

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has decked out the Arena Building for Halloween. Its haunted halls will take visitors on a long, dark journey through bloody nooks and crannies. Be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, a 3-D Freak Show, an asylum and dolls that come alive.
When: 7 to 11 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday
Where: Arena Building, Arena Park
How much: $8 for adults; free for children age 5 and younger
