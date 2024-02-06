All sections
EntertainmentNovember 28, 2017
Harry Potter-themed town celebration draws droves of muggles
NEWTON, N.J. -- Wizards and muggles turned out in droves for a Harry Potter-themed celebration in a small community, so much so the town now is looking to turn it into an annual event. Spring Street in Newton was transformed Saturday into Diagon Alley, the magical market from the J.K. Rowling book series...
Associated Press
Children dressed as Harry Potter walk on Spring Street during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturday in Newton, New Jersey.
Children dressed as Harry Potter walk on Spring Street during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturday in Newton, New Jersey.Terry Klimek ~ The New Jersey Herald via AP

NEWTON, N.J. -- Wizards and muggles turned out in droves for a Harry Potter-themed celebration in a small community, so much so the town now is looking to turn it into an annual event.

Spring Street in Newton was transformed Saturday into Diagon Alley, the magical market from the J.K. Rowling book series.

Rescue dogs named Molly Weasley and Arthur Weasley, owned by Diane and Jeff Swope, are dressed as Harry Potter movie characters on Spring Street during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturdeay in Newton, New Jersey.
Rescue dogs named Molly Weasley and Arthur Weasley, owned by Diane and Jeff Swope, are dressed as Harry Potter movie characters on Spring Street during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturdeay in Newton, New Jersey.Terry Klimek ~ The New Jersey Herald via AP

More than two dozen restaurants and stores in Newton's main business district featured elements of the franchise, including a restaurant that served Butterbeer and a store that gave patrons magic wands.

Many attendees dressed up in Harry Potter attire. Some donned scarves with colors from the various Hogwarts houses and Harry's signature round eyeglasses.

People stand around a table in the store Sensible Addictions making "potions" during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturday in Newton, New Jersey.
People stand around a table in the store Sensible Addictions making "potions" during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturday in Newton, New Jersey.Terry Klimek ~ The New Jersey Herald via AP
Mayor Wayne Levante told the New Jersey Herald the overwhelming crowd was much larger than organizers initially envisioned.

"It's just awesome to see this many people here in Newton," Levante said. "There's obviously a demand for this. ... A rising tide raises all boats, so we're going to make sure that we do this bigger and better next year because this is lightning in a bottle."

A crowd walks Spring Street during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturday in Newton, New Jersey.
A crowd walks Spring Street during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturday in Newton, New Jersey.Terry Klimek ~ The New Jersey Herald via AP

Town and local business leaders planned to meet Monday to discuss next year's event and how it could be improved, including the possibility of making it a two-day event. They planned to address concerns raised by attendees, such as a lack of parking and the need for more bathroom facilities. Some people also voiced displeasure over long waits to get in to some stores, but officials say that mostly was because of the larger than expected crowds.

Pertinent address:

Newton, N.J.

Entertainment
