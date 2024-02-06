Harry Potter-themed town celebration draws droves of muggles

NEWTON, N.J. -- Wizards and muggles turned out in droves for a Harry Potter-themed celebration in a small community, so much so the town now is looking to turn it into an annual event.

Spring Street in Newton was transformed Saturday into Diagon Alley, the magical market from the J.K. Rowling book series.

Rescue dogs named Molly Weasley and Arthur Weasley, owned by Diane and Jeff Swope, are dressed as Harry Potter movie characters on Spring Street during a Harry Potter-themed celebration called Diagon Alley on Saturdeay in Newton, New Jersey. Terry Klimek ~ The New Jersey Herald via AP

More than two dozen restaurants and stores in Newton's main business district featured elements of the franchise, including a restaurant that served Butterbeer and a store that gave patrons magic wands.

Many attendees dressed up in Harry Potter attire. Some donned scarves with colors from the various Hogwarts houses and Harry's signature round eyeglasses.